Civic Titan dies and local stars shine

This week Bendigo lost a Titan of civic service.
A friend to many.
A man who helped man the Golden Square Football Netball Club canteen.
A man with a shock of hair that earned him the fond moniker of the Mayor with the Hair.
A man of the people, who loved walking around Bendigo, stopping for a coffee, having a chat.
In the wake of Rod Fyffe's death the tributes have come in thick and fast. Not just from the great and good, but from a wide cross section of Bendigo who came across the powerhouse councillor and teacher.
We remember Cr Fyffe in our coverage this weekend, including the ways he helped make the staff of the Addy's life that little bit easer.
In sport, two friends celebrated their 300th netball game this weekend. They started out together but these days are in rival squads. Kieran Iles caught up with Karly Bingham and Alicia McGlashan.
He also profiled a 14-year-old umpire standing toe-to-toe with the big guns in footy. Meet Coby Hilson.
And we've got you covered with the results of all the action from Saturday's round of footy.
Enjoy your Sunday,
Juanita Greville, Editor
