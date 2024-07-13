'He'd always have the blue and gold on': footy club remembers Rod Fyffe

At Golden Square Football Netball Club, Rod Fyffe was known as "Mirrors", because if there was ever an issue, he'd look into it.
"He would get the job done too," club stalwart and administrator Arthur Doye said.
Rod Fyffe joined the club in the 80s, around the time he became a Bendigo councillor, and could be seen in the canteen during match days.
"You couldn't miss him with his hairstyle," Mr Doye said.
"He'd always have the blue and gold on; [he was] a very jovial man to talk to.
"Wherever you'd meet him, at a supermarket or down the street, he'd always have a good word to say".
GSFNC life member Greg Pain has been at the club for about 40 years and now runs the canteen.
He first met Rod when he would come and volunteer, and would remember him as a "very helpful gentleman".
"He's going to be sorely missed, but he put a lot of time in here and when anything needed done, we could always run to Fyffey and the council; he got things done," Mr Pain said.
The club's kiosk would often resemble a councillor listening post, according to Mr Pain.
"We wouldn't get much done, everyone wanted to come and talk council business," he said.
"People would have a pothole or something wrong with their guttering, so he'd try and sort out all his council stuff while he was in the kiosk.
"But he was very helpful, he was a good bloke."
When Mr Pain last saw Cr Fyffe, he was taking the 2023 Bendigo Football Netball League premiership cup, which Golden Square won by beating Sandhurst to his house.
It was the club's first flag in a decade.
"He was very happy," Mr Pain said.
Mr Doye said Rod Fyffe was also valuable in the community's efforts to save the Golden Square Pool, adjacent to the club's grounds.
"He got a pass through that the committee didn't have to pay for the extension, Rod pushed it through for us and that was much appreciated," he said.
"He was a very valuable local identity and very valuable in the council... he'll certainly be missed."
To honour Rod Fyffe, Golden Square Football Netball Club players would wear black armbands for their games on Saturday, July 13.
In a statement, club president Andrew Wicking said the club expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Rod Fyffe on his passing.
"In addition to his outstanding service as a Bendigo councillor and teacher, Rod had a very long association with the Golden Square Football Netball Club, serving on the committee, including as secretary, and assisting in the canteen right up until his health would no longer allow it," Mr Wicking said.
In honour of Cr Fyffe, the Bendigo Advertiser is providing the community a space to leave a message, tribute, or memory.
See the messages below:
Leave your tribute here:
