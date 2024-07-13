Tensions rise as duck hunters accused of sacred tree destruction in Boort

Duck hunters have been accused of destroying Indigenous heritage in Boort, a region known for having the most Indigenous scar trees in the world.
A 500-page report released by anti-hunting group Geelong Duck Rescue alleged sacred trees at Lake Boort, Lake Lyndger and Lake Marmal were "desecrated" and illegally chopped down.
The group also accused hunters of cutting down hundreds of trees for camp fires, and camping and defecating too close to the edge of the wetlands.
Duck hunting representatives have refuted the claims, labelling most of the allegations as "unsubstantiated".
"Duck hunters have been highly compliant again this year," Field and Game Australia chief executive Lucas Cooke said.
"Duck hunters are very aware of their place as stewards of the environment, and I'm confident to say the vast majority are doing the right things all of the time."
Lake Boort resident and local historian Paul Haw said he was appalled by the behaviour of hunters in the 2024 season.
"Locals shooting ducks is not a problem, they go out and shoot a couple of ducks and come home, but it's these people from Melbourne now [who] bring out a trailer with a great big four-wheel drive and camouflage gear, and they all light a big fire," he said.
"They've got a chainsaw now, no one had that when I was young."
Paul Haw manages the Yung Balug Aboriginal Artefacts museum, which showcases local Aboriginal history.
He holds tours in the area and aims to educate visitors on the history and significant of the Boort region.
He said he and others aiming to stop duck hunting would ramp up their efforts to record damage to the environment.
"Once a scar tree's cut up and burnt, you don't know it's gone, that's the saddest part," he said.
"So next year all the wetlands are going to be photographed from one end to the other, so then we can see just how many disappear."
Mr Haw said there was "literally hundreds of tons of wood" taken out of the Boort wetlands in the last few hunting seasons, especially at Woolshed Flat, Yando Swamp and Lake Lyndger.
He said he had also seen hunters camping and toileting as close as three metres from the edge of the lake.
He also accused the state's hunting regulator, the Game Management Authority, of "turning a blind eye" to damage caused by hunters.
The authority said it issued one infringement for a person illegally cutting down a tree at Lake Boort State Game Reserve.
"This tree was independently assessed by a Traditional Owner Authorised Officer, and it was determined that it was not a scar tree," GMA chief executive Graeme Ford said.
Fifty-six breaches were detected during Victoria's 2024 duck season from 511 waterway and wetland patrols on private and public lands.
Mr Cooke said while he "cringed" at the "few people who did the wrong thing", the hunting community was "amazingly well behaved".
"The allegations that it's always hunters that do damage in these areas is unfounded and hasn't actually ever been confirmed as far as I'm aware," he said.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that it's the same people making these allegations year after year and these people are ideologically opposed to duck hunting."
Last month, Mr Ford said there was an increase in the number of breaches of public safety law in the 2024 hunting season.
"While those who oppose duck hunting have a right to protest, they must do so safely and legally," Mr Ford said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.