SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region | JULY 13

Gisborne 26.13 (169) def Maryborough 8.3 (51)
South Bendigo 16.17 (113) def Kangaroo Flat 16.10 (106)
Golden Square 18.12 (120) def Castlemaine 6.13 (49)
Eaglehawk 16.15 (111) def Strathfieldsaye 6.15 (51)
White Hills 15.11 (101) def North Bendigo 10.19 (79)
Huntly 8.7 (55) def Colbinabbin 5.17 (47)
Mount Pleasant 18.17 (125) def LBU 12.11 (83)
Heathcote 25.18 (168) def Elmore 10.3 (63)
Pyramid Hill 16.11 (107) def Bridgewater 8.12 (60)
Marong 8.14 (62) def BL-Serpentine 7.10 (52)
Newbridge 19.12 (126) def Inglewood 7.6 (48)
Charlton 13.10 (88) dr Wycheproof-Narraport 13.10 (88)
Sea Lake Nandaly 13.12 (90) def Birchip-Watchem 9.4 (58)
Nullawil 15.10 (100) def St Arnaud 4.6 (30)
Wedderburn 15.10 (100) def Boort 9.10 (64)
Avoca 11.7 (73) def Maryborough Giants 8.15 (63)
Dunolly 10.9 (69) def Carisbrook 10.6 (66)
Harcourt 23.12 (150) def Maldon 10.6 (66)
Trentham 18.9 (117) def Lexton 5.13 (43)
Talbot 14.9 (93) def Navarre 6.8 (44)
