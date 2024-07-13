Bendigo bulk billed GP visits up 10 per cent since November 1: Chesters

Bulk billed general practitioner visits are up almost 10 per cent in Bendigo since November 2023.
On November 1 2023, the federal government tripled the bulk billing incentive, meaning free trips to the doctor for children under the age of 16, pensioners, and patients with a concession card.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said the changes helped reverse a "free fall" of GPs pulling out of bulk billing as they dealt with increased costs.
"They were losing money by bulk billing," she said.
"Not only have we stemmed the free fall of GPs pulling out of bulk billing, we've now seen a reversal.
"So 77 per cent of all visits to the GP are being bulk billed, and that's a 9.7 per cent increase in bulk billing in our electorate."
Across Victoria, 79.8 per cent of all GP visits were bulk billed and in New South Wales, 83.3 per cent of visits were bulk billed.
The bulk billing incentive is paid by the government to doctors by who bulk bill patients from vulnerable patient groups. It was increased to $30.15 in regional centre on November 1.
Murray Primary Health Network CEO Matt Jones said the federal government changes were crucial to supporting healthcare providers with increased costs.
"The ability of being able to provide bulk billing services ... is very important in a service that has to be sustainable as well," he said.
"We've had the perverse situation of people not being able to afford to access healthcare at the same time of people that are providing healthcare, finding it increasingly unsustainable.
"We've needed to make changes to make sure that healthcare is more accessible."
The tripling of bulk billing incentives came from $3.5 billion in the federal budget, part of a $6.1 billion spend on Medicare.
In May this year the state government backflipped on its decision to controversially enforce a payroll tax on bulk billing GPs.
Bulk-billing Victorian general practice clinics will get a free pass from paying payroll tax on contractor GPs after the state government backflipped on controversial changes, after fears it could add almost 30 per cent to the cost of a GP visit and threaten the financial viability of many clinics.
"We've worked closely with the primary care sector on how we can best support them - and we're making these long-term changes," Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas said.
Mr Jones said the health sector was looking at ways to make working as a GP in rural towns more "attractive".
The number of medical graduates choosing general practice had dropped from 40 per cent to less than 15 per cent in 10 years.
"The concept of moving to a small country town as a solo GP working seven days a week, 24 hours a day in the practice [or] in the hospital isn't a very attractive environment," he said.
"We need to have it as an attractive career path and we need to have an attractive career settings, employment settings so that they can also be part of a team," he said.
"We're doing some really significant work in building those networks and partnerships, but also working on with the government and the state around how to enable that to be more integrated and coordinated at a regional and local level."
Ms Chesters said federal government reforms to increase the scope of practice for nurse practitioners would be beneficial to the health sector in rural towns.
