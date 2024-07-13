Children aren't eating enough fruit. This partnership aims to fix that

A partnership with Bendigo Community Health Services will help a grassroots fresh fruit program grow.
The McKern Foundation has collaborated with the health organisation to boost its Fresh Fruit Fridays program, helping more kids in the Bendigo region have access to fruit.
The program delivers 900kg of fruit to 35 schools and more 10,000 students every Friday, with the partnership enabling three more schools to be added.
The foundation is the philanthropic arm of McKern Steel, which aimed to promote health habits and recreational activities for children.
"In addition to our Foundation, we live these values through our workplace as well, ensuring our own staff have access to healthy lifestyle options," managing director Michael McKern said.
"We're really excited to have Bendigo Community Health Services on board as a sponsor which not only supports the Foundation, but our staff too."
BCHS senior health promotion officer Siobhan Sullivan said it was important young people had the opportunity to increase their intake of healthy food.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2022 fewer children aged two to 17 years old were eating the right amount of fruit and vegetables compared to 2017-18.
The number of children meeting the fruit recommendation of one to two was more than nine per cent lower in 2022 compared to 2017-18.
"Through our partnership, the Foundation can increase their Fresh Fruit Friday delivery to ensure more Bendigo children have access and exposure to healthy food," Ms Sullivan said.
"We look forward to attending the team meetings and further educating our community on a number of positive health outcomes."
