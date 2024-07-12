Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Defence the best form of attack for Serpentine in crucial clash with Marong

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 12 2024 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Callum Draper in action against Marong earlier this season. Picture by Darren Howe
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Callum Draper in action against Marong earlier this season. Picture by Darren Howe

The post-Josh Mellington season for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine has started promisingly, but Saturday's clash with LVFNL reigning premier Marong is the ultimate test of the Bears' premiership credentials.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.