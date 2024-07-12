Defence the best form of attack for Serpentine in crucial clash with Marong

The post-Josh Mellington season for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine has started promisingly, but Saturday's clash with LVFNL reigning premier Marong is the ultimate test of the Bears' premiership credentials.
Serpentine had a 57-point win over Inglewood and a 101-point drubbing of Newbridge in the two games since star full-forward Mellington suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.
Importantly, the Bears kicked 23 goals in the win over the Maroons - a good sign that their forward line still functions efficiently.
Coach Jake Wilkinson said he was happy with the way his side had responded to Mellington's injury.
"We've played some reasonable footy the past two weeks without Josh,'' Wilkinson said.
"Obviously, Josh is a massive hole for us to fill, but with guys like Farran Priest, Andy Gladman and Justin Laird that can go forward and score for us.
"The key for us is being able to stop Marong scoring."
That was the issue when the two teams met in round four.
The Bears kicked 13 goals, which was a reasonable effort, but the Panthers got a hold of Serpentine and kicked 20 goals in a six-goal win.
"Marong is very well structured and they like to get numbers behind the footy,'' Wilkinson said of the ladder leaders.
"They're a very quick team, so they transition the footy from the defensive 50 to the forward 50.
"We'll need to restrict that ball movement as much as we can. You're not going to win many games if you concede 20 goals."
The Bears, who sit in third place on the ladder, will welcome back number one ruckman Nathan Twigg for the big game.
In encouraging news, long-term absentees Harry Gadsden and Kalem Paxton are closing in on a return to the senior side.
Marong has regained key defender Richard Tibbett from a calf injury.
The other big game in the LVFNL is at Bridgewater where the second-placed home side hosts fourth-placed Pyramid Hill.
The Mean Machine suffered a nine-goal loss to the Bulldogs when they first met this year.
Both teams have improved significantly since then and Saturday's game is expected to be played at a finals-like tempo.
Bridgewater welcomes back classy forward Andrew Collins to play alongside Lachlan Sharp, who kicked his 100th goal for the season last week.
In the remaining two matches, fifth spot on the ladder is up for grabs when Newbridge plays host to Inglewood, while Mitiamo will chase its first win of the season when Calivil United makes the trip north.
