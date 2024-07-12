Fallon confident White Hills can bounce back to best in HDFNL blockbuster

White Hills coach Jack Fallon admits his team received a timely wake-up call in last week's narrow two-point loss to Colbinabbin.
The HDFNL ladder-leaders were outplayed by a hungrier Colbo outfit and the defeat brought the Demons back to level points with this weekend's opponent, North Bendigo.
The winner of Saturday's clash at Scott Street will grab pole position in the race for the minor premiership and an automatic berth in the second semi-final.
"We had a few errors that were masked in the wins we had in the previous weeks,'' Fallon said of last week's loss to the Grasshoppers.
"Colbo caught us out last weekend and credit to them they played very well.
"It was a reflection week this week on what needs to be done and what we can do to get back on track.
"There's no better way to see where we're at than coming up against a top side."
After cruising through much of the first half of the season, Fallon said the Demons have been down slightly on form in recent weeks.
"After the halfway point no game has been easy for us,'' Fallon said.
"I'm not sure if teams have ramped it up against us or we've gone back in our shell a bit.
"We haven't thought ahead to this week, but now that the game is here everyone is licking their lips and saying they gave us a bit of a touch-up last time, so it's time to go to work."
That "touch-up" was a 26-point loss to North Bendigo at Atkins Street in round five where the Bulldogs kicked nine goals in a first quarter onslaught.
"I reckon we kicked the first goal that day and then they kicked the next six or seven straight,'' Fallon said.
"They always seem to start well, so they're a side you can't fall asleep against.
"We need to play four quarters of footy if we want to get the job done."
Fallon said the Demons will resist the temptation to use tagging roles on one of North Bendigo's in-form midfielders.
"As a collective we've spoken about backing ourselves in, but at the same time we need to tighten up our defence across the whole ground so they can't get away like they did when we last played them,'' Fallon said.
"In terms of the midfield, we need to lock on a lot quicker and be more accountable.
"We haven't nutted out anyone to play a tagging role, we want everyone to be accountable to get the job done on their own opponent."
North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said top spot on the ladder hasn't been spoken about at Atkins Street.
"It's the same as we go in week-in, week-out - we just want to win,'' Bennett said.
"That doesn't change no matter who we're playing. To be honest, ladder positions don't really matter until the end of round 18.
"Nothing changes for us. Our motto all year, no matter who we come up against, is that we want 22 contributors.
"We know if we want to win on Saturday we'll need 22 contributors."
North Bendigo and White Hills have arguably the fiercest rivalry in the HDFNL.
With a big crowd expected on Saturday, the game will have a real finals feel.
"White Hills and North Bendigo have always had a rivalry, going back to the Golden City league days,'' Bennett said.
"There's respect there for the coaches and the playing group from our club and we look forward to another challenge against the team ranked the best side in the league."
In other HDFNL games on Saturday, Heathcote welcomes back star recruit Zak Saad from a knee injury for its home clash with Elmore, Colbinabbin faces a danger game at Huntly and reigning premier Mt Pleasant hosts Lockington-Bamawm United.
