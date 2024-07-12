Rod Fyffe: teacher, councillor, chip lover

I first met Rod Fyffe when I was an incompetent maths student at Bendigo Senior Secondary College.
Rod had taken over the class midway through the year and immediately garnered something of a cult-status among my classmates.
Midway through the class he lent back in his chair, pulled out a large bowl of chips and began happily munching away, passing the bowl around as he helped his new charges nut out equations.
School principal Dale Pearce said it best for so many students who went through the school over decades.
"His outstanding characteristic was his ability to connect with students; he was immensely well respected and liked," he said.
Rod was already an elder statesman around Bendigo's council table at the time, having served in elected offices for decades.
I would see the respect he garnered up close in the years to come as I started covering council for community radio and then the Bendigo Advertiser.
Some councillors are rabble rousers. Some don't really know what they are talking about.
Not Rod.
He was measured, thoughtful and approached his civic duties with purpose.
Bendigo will be worse off without him.
But so many of us will have fond memories and, thanks to his tireless work in so many facets of civic life, he leaves a fantastic legacy.
Tom O'Callaghan, journalist.
