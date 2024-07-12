Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Record speaks volumes': premier leads tributes to councillor Rod Fyffe

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 12 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vale Rod Fyffe OAM. Picture by Darren Howe
Vale Rod Fyffe OAM. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bendigo community is mourning the loss of Cr Rod Fyffe, who passed away this week at the age of 75.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.