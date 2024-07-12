'Record speaks volumes': premier leads tributes to councillor Rod Fyffe

The Bendigo community is mourning the loss of Cr Rod Fyffe, who passed away this week at the age of 75.
Cr Fyffe, affectionately known as the Mayor with the Hair, has been remembered fondly as a teacher and a councillor.
Here are just some of the tributes that have poured in from every quarter.
Rod Fyffe OAM was renowned for his big smile and his even bigger head of hair.
Mostly, though, we knew Rod for how much he loved our city.
His record speaks volumes:
38 years on council, four times as mayor and twice as deputy.
Rod delighted in public service - and he delighted in talking to people.
A warm "hello worker" was all it took for him to make you feel instantly at ease.
I'd like to thank Rod for his personal support and advice over the many years we worked together.
While Rod has left us, his legacy lives on.
In the students he taught.
The people he served.
And our city that he loved so much.
Whenever I see the warm sunlight filter through the domes of Bendigo Art Gallery - I know I'll be reminded of Rod.
I'm sending my heartfelt condolences to Rod's greatest loves: his wife Victoria, his sons Paul and Frank and his grandchildren, Sophie, Lachy and Rowan.
Rod's service at the college began in early 1979 and spanned more than 30 years. While he taught Maths predominantly, his vast knowledge and range of interests meant that he taught in other areas at times. His outstanding characteristic was his ability to connect with students; he was immensely well respected and liked.
At work, the state of Rod's desk at times resembled the state of his hair and buried under there might have been a laptop that rarely saw the light of day. But he knew his students, he knew what worked for them and he knew how to teach.
Rod was also a great support and mentor to other staff. After his retirement he maintained a strong interest in the college and would always stop on the street to talk with former colleagues, as he did with people from all walks of life across our city. He had a genuine interest in people and he cared deeply for Bendigo.
Rod will be fondly remembered by generations of students and former colleagues at the college.
The Golden Square Football Netball Club wishes to express its deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Rod Fyffe on his passing.
In addition to his outstanding service as a Bendigo councillor and teacher, Rod had a very long association with the Golden Square Football Netball Club, serving on the committee, including as secretary, and assisting in the canteen right up until his health would no longer allow it.
As a mark of respect for Rod the club will wear black armbands across all teams this weekend, starting with our CVFL under 18s and seniors this evening.
Rest in peace.
I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod.
He was not just a long serving Councillor and Mayor, but also a good friend.
Rod was an absolute champion for his much-loved communities of Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat, and it was a pleasure to work with him over many years to deliver some wonderful outcomes for these communities, as well as for the Greater Bendigo region.
His commitment to the arts, to the Easter Festival and to sporting groups across Bendigo was well known.
He was also a champion of the people he served and there are many people in Bendigo who have benefitted from his support, interventions and advocacy.
Rod's love of coffee was also well known, as was the way he walked his electorate daily to meet people and enjoy their company.
As a Councillor he was always there to serve the people who elected him.
Rod has left a great legacy, and he will be missed by our community and everyone he met.
My condolences to Rod's wife Victoria, his sons, grandchildren and the extended family.
Vale Cr Rod Fyffe OAM.
Rod Fyffe OAM is a Bendigo icon with an unforgettable grin.
He was such a prominent figure of local government and had a passion for the arts.
He will be remembered for his outgoing nature and unforgettable character.
My deepest sympathies to his family.
Vale Rod Fyffe
In honour of Cr Fyffe, the Bendigo Advertiser is providing the community a space to leave a message, tribute, or memory.
See the messages below:
Leave your tribute here:
