Not many councillors get their own edition of the Addy. Rod Fyffe did

On November 7, 2012 the Bendigo Advertiser dedicated the edition of the paper to Rod Fyffe, whose third mayoral term ended at 6am that day.
He had then served as mayor for three terms and a councillor for 26 years, having been first elected 28 years earlier.
The Municipal Association of Victoria had that year honoured him with Mayor Emeritus status for his three mayoral terms.
In 2022 he would be in a category of his own as recipient of an MAV Councillor Services Award in the 35-year category.
"It is just a joy and pleasure to be mayor and I would like to do it again," he said.
"It is a huge honour and privilege to be mayor and I want to thank the council officers and staff I have worked with."
The completion of the Queen Elizabeth Oval redevelopment and funding commitments for a 1000-seat theatre, library redevelopment and art gallery revamp were all achievements he said he was proud of.
"All of this sort of stuff help makes the community a better place," Cr Fyffe said. "Everything is pointing in the right direction for us to take advantage of and put Bendigo on the map."
The end of his mayoral duties came as Mr Fyffe retired from teaching after 32 years on staff at the Bendigo Senior Secondary College.
He was retiring in order to have the freedom to do other things, he said, but would miss the role.
"Yes I do miss the kids very much and that is something that I will miss."
Meanwhile, in an editorial in the 2012 special edition, the staff at the Addy said they wanted to dedicate the edition "to a man who has made our jobs that little bit easier during the past year".
Chief photographer Peter Weaving had noted Cr Fyffe "has always found time to meet our requests, and often with an unmatched sense-of-humour".
"For a photographer, he can make the most standard photo shoot into something interesting,'' Mr Weaving said.
"While some may disagree with his stance on issues, most would agree that Cr Fyffe has served our city as mayor with pride and grace. He is a champion for Bendigo and all the city offers - and he has long been a champion of the Bendigo Advertiser.
"For all that you have done, we say thank you."
