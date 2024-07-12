Rod Fyffe dies: family pays tribute to long serving Bendigo councillor

Long standing Bendigo councillor and former mayor Rod Fyffe - once known affectionately as "the mayor with the hair" - has died at the age of 75.
His family has paid tribute to the popular councillor who served as mayor multiple times.
"He is remembered for the love he has shown to our family and for his incredible community service, particularly as a councillor, and also his career as a teacher," sons Paul and Frank said in a statement on behalf of the family.
Cr Fyffe served as a councillor for 38 years and spent more than three decades teaching at Bendigo Senior Secondary College.
He was among one of the most recognisable of Bendigo's residents, known both for his long white locks and his sense of humour.
He even appeared in a mural in 2019 celebrating all things Bendigo.
"Dad was born on March 20, 1949 in Warracknabeal," his sons said.
"He went to Monash University and graduated with a Bachelor of Economics, majoring in mathematics, statistics and economics, and he went on to undertake a Diploma of Education.
"He commenced his teaching career at Mansfield High School before departing for Scotland in 1975 to undertake a Bachelor of Arts at Edinburgh University, majoring in archaeology, geology, geophysics and fine art."
Cr Fyffe returned to Australia to live in 1979, where he started teaching at what was then known as Bendigo Senior High School.
He joined Bendigo's council in 1983.
He served as mayor four times, most recently in 2015/2016, and became indispensable for his insights and advice for many of the council's leaders.
Current mayor Andrea Metcalf and chief executive Andrew Cooney said he was a truly kind man who took great pride in serving his community.
"To pass away still a councillor, would have meant a great deal to Rod. He served until the very end - it was the role of a lifetime," they said.
"He was our elder statesman and steady hand. Through the highs and lows of community life, Rod was there."
Cr Fyffe served in a host of other roles that shaped Bendigo.
"His passion was the arts and he enjoyed a long association with Bendigo Art Gallery and was honoured to have a gallery space named after him," his sons said.
"He also served on the boards of the Municipal Association of Victoria and Goldfields Library, and the Bendigo Easter Fair Committee."
Cr Fyffe passed away on July 12 after a long illness.
"Throughout it all he maintained his sense of humour and was proud to be a councillor and serve his community to the end," his sons said.
"Details of a funeral service will be announced shortly. We request our privacy at this time and thank everyone for their support of dad over the past few months."
