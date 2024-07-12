'I loved ... walking around the city': Mayor with the Hair in his words

For more than 38 years, Cr Rod Fyffe, lived in, loved and served the people of the city of Bendigo.
He was also affectionately known as the Mayor with the Hair.
In a self-penned eulogy, he speaks warmly of walking the streets of the city, waving to people, stopping for a coffee.
He speaks fondly of his time selling hot dogs at the Golden Square football club canteen.
And he looks back on a long and storied history as a councillor and mayor for the city.
Earlier this week he met with staff "dearest to him" and asked the City of Greater Bendigo to issue the statement below on his behalf:
It has been a great honour and privilege to serve as a councillor for the wonderful community of Bendigo for 38 years.
At the time, my family and I had recently moved to Bendigo and the community had been so welcoming, I felt being a councillor was an opportunity to give back.
As the then councillor for the Sutton Ward, my main interests were in preserving both our heritage buildings and the environment.
When I first started on council, one third of Councillors had to stand down at each election. I remember when I walked into the council chamber for the first time, the staff were putting out ashtrays for the councillors who were smokers!
I quickly learnt the role of a council is so much more than the three Rs - roads, rates and rubbish - and I've been proud to help steer 38 budgets that have each strived to strike the right balance between the must-haves and the nice-to-haves.
Most people don't realise just how critical Local Government service delivery is to day-to-day life - from swimming pools and recreation reserves, to town planning, immunisation, theatres, galleries, festivals, bin collection (of course!), roads and footpath building and maintenance, even switching on street lights!
We talk a lot about liveability and clearly local government is central to this.
As Victoria closed in on council amalgamations in 1994, five municipalities and a slice of the Shire of McIvor came together to form the City of Greater Bendigo in 1996. I was elected to represent the Fortuna Ward.
I remember that being a really challenging time but it got things moving in the community too.
The Commissioners who ran the show from 1994-1996 made some good decisions, including securing the Bendigo Post Office so it could become the Bendigo Visitor Centre, relocation of the saleyards to Huntly, and assuming responsibility for the Bendigo Art Gallery and Capital Theatre.
The arts have always been a passion of mine, particularly Bendigo Art Gallery. This place is simply wonderful and puts Bendigo on the map time and again.
As a community, we should be so proud of our strong commitment to culture that has been built over many years by amazing, visionary leaders.
While serving as a councillor, I have been delighted to take on board roles with the Municipal Association of Victoria, Bendigo Art Gallery, Bendigo Easter Festival and Goldfields Library Corporation.
Some of the important projects that hold a special place in my heart include construction of the new Bendigo Hospital, development of the Bendigo Art Gallery and the visioning of the View Street arts precinct.
Some of my proudest decisions as a councillor include voting to fly the Aboriginal Flag on the Bendigo Town Hall and returning council meetings to the historic Bendigo Town Hall. I have loved spending time in the chamber making decisions and fulfilling the councillor role to the best of my ability.
To have been mayor four times and deputy mayor twice has been special.
I've worked with 12 Mayors, 12 CEOs and was a councillor through the introduction of three Local Government Acts.
This year marked my 38th as a councillor. A milestone I never set out to achieve but something I am proud of nonetheless.
Supporting the community has been the reason I have committed around half of my life to being a councillor. I loved spending time walking around the city, waving and saying hello to people in the streets, having a chat over a coffee at one of Bendigo's many wonderful coffee shops and selling hot dogs at the Golden Square Football Club canteen.
For all the recognition I have received in my time, I have only ever intended on accepting these accolades on behalf of the incredible team I've had the pleasure of working with.
My fellow councillors and staff past and present have been so supportive, and I am so grateful to my family who have always encouraged me.
For anyone considering putting their hand up for this October's Council elections, my only advice is to do it.
To be a Councillor is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. If you love your community and if you want to make a difference, there is no better way to do so than by being a Councillor.
Signing off - The ex-Mayor with the Hair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.