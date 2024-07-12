14-year-old to make senior football umpiring debut

Bendigo Addy sport reporter Adam Bourke here bringing you the latest of our Footy HQ newsletters.
The major focus this weekend is the HDFNL and LVFNL.
The top-two teams in the HDFNL - White Hills and North Bendigo - do battle with the winner to grab pole position for the minor premiership.
In the LVFNL, the top four teams play each other. With the competition for top-three spots so tight, Saturday's round will have a major bearing on how the league will shape up for September action.
In Bendigo footy, the match of the round is at Canterbury Park where fourth-placed Eaglehawk hosts third-placed Strathfieldsaye.
Castlemaine's trip to Golden Square also has top five ramifications. The Magpies will be looking to break a 19-year losing streak against the Dogs.
Congratulations to 14-year-old Coby Hilson, who will make his senior umpiring debut in the LVFNL on Saturday - a fantastic achievement.
Enjoy the Footy HQ newsletter and have a great weekend.
