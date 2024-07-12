Kal Geary headlines multiple key returns for rejuvenated Eaglehawk

A new-look team and a fresh start to somewhat of a new season has rejuvenated Eaglehawk's BFNL finals push.
The Hawks have had the past two weeks off because of the bye and inter-league weekend and they hit Saturday's big home game against Strathfieldsaye with a positive outlook.
After a torrid run with injuries and absentees, the tide has turned for the Hawks and they have a host of key players returning to the senior side on Saturday.
Midfielder/forward Kal Geary returns from a hamstring injury for his first game since round five, defender Pala Kuma is back for his first game since round four, ruckman Brayden Frost plays for the first time since round six, key forward Jack O'Shannessy returns from Bendigo Pioneers duty and midfielder Ben Thompson is back from a hamstring injury suffered against Sandhurst in round seven.
Forward Darcy Richards was also due to return, but his resumption has been put back a week because of illness, while Sam O'Shannessy makes his return via the reserves.
The positive news on the injury front was timely as the fourth-placed Hawks try to, firstly, consolidate their position in the top five, and, secondly, keep the pressure on Strathfieldsaye for third spot.
"If you have a couple of injuries your structure can stay the same, but we had so much disruption that a lot of the structures and the things we worked on we probably fell away from,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"It will be good to get some strength forward and behind the ball back and some strength on the outside of the stoppage. I suppose there's a question mark around the fact we have a number of guys who haven't played senior footy for six or seven weeks, but hopefully they can find their feet pretty quickly."
Geary has only played two games this season and his return is valuable to the Hawks in more ways than one.
"He was touch and go for the Golden Square game (last round),'' Matheson said.
"As much as he would have loved him to play that game the risk outweighed the benefit.
"It's great to have him back. His impact in how we set up and his leadership out on the field is invaluable."
Thompson adds an extra edge to the Borough midfield and he gives his side another marking option when he rests inside forward 50.
"Ben was another one where we were tempted to play him against Golden Square,'' Matheson admitted.
"We decided not to risk him and he's ready to go on Saturday."
Now that they're close to full strength, the Hawks hope to build some momentum.
The best way to get the ball rolling would be to defeat third-placed Strathfieldsaye.
"We need to (defeat a top-three side),'' Matheson said.
"As good as some of our patches of footy have been, the thing we need to tick off as a group is to beat one of the teams above us.
"It would just give us that belief that we're near where we want to be.
"The margin was eight points (in round three) and in the third quarter that day we had 12 inside 50s and turned the ball over 10 times.
"When we look back on our season that's one game that we maybe coughed up."
The other crucial BFNL round 12 clash is at Wade Street where fifth-placed Golden Square hosts sixth-placed Castlemaine.
The Magpies have shown great improvement this year and the next step in their development is to defeat a top-five team.
Elsewhere, South Bendigo is at home to Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne travels to Maryborough.
