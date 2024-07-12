A Roo through and through: Karly Bingham blessed to play 300 games

PREMIERSHIPS and individual accolades are amazing, but talking to Kangaroo Flat's Karly Bingham on the eve of her 300th BFNL game, it's hard not to come away thinking she rates loyalty and being a 'one-club player' just as prominently.
The much-loved and revered Roos netballer is someone who will forever be remembered as someone who came, played and stayed at Dower Park.
It goes without saying she has been at Kangaroo Flat a long time.
In fact it was 1999 when she first stepped on the court in A-grade, and it's where she remained until the end of the club's last premiership season in 2016, before filtering down the grades.
On Saturday, she will bring up her 300th BFNL game in the B-grade clash against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
Making it an even more special occasion, Bingham will share the spotlight with her great friend Alicia McGlashan, who will play her 300th game, albeit in red and white for South Bendigo, in the day's A-grade clash.
The pair were A-grade premiership teammates on five occasions, before McGlashan's move to South Bendigo in 2022.
It's been a week of strong reflection for Bingham, the league's Betty Thompson Medal winner in 2012, as her 300th has approached.
"It's taken a long time to get to 300, but I'm excited for it," she said.
"Looking back on it, it happened quickly, but it's been long at the same time."
While she has certainly left a lasting impression on everyone who has ventured through the gates at Dower Park to play for or against the Roos, Bingham was quicker to make an impact.
She stepped into the A-grade line-up in 1999 on her arrival as a 16-year-old and proved nearly impossible to dislodge, eventually making the wing attack position her own.
"I guess it was a bit of a baptism of fire, but it has changed a bit over the years. Now there is that junior competition (17-and-under)," she said.
"But there were a fair few young ones getting around at the time."
Fewer have been more skilled, dedicated and composed with ball in hand than Bingham in her years in the BFNL.
She considers herself fortunate to have been part of a prolonged period of success at Kangaroo Flat, highlighted by her involvement in five A-grade premierships and two in A-reserve.
"It's been a little while it feels (since a premiership), but no complaints," Bingham said.
"Looking back - and there's been a lot of photos being posted this week that I have had the opportunity to see - there were a lot of great teammates and memories and a lot of success along the way.
"I'm not much of a counter, but I think there may have been five A-grade flags."
A definite source of pride is her loyalty to Kangaroo Flat.
Despite a couple of moves away, a knee reconstruction in 2007 and some time off from netball for the birth of son Max, Bingham has only ever played her Saturday netball in green and white.
She concedes staying as a one-club player has been a pretty straight-forward choice.
"Over that time, I'd lived overseas and lived in Melbourne, so I didn't play every season," she said.
"There was also a pregnancy and a knee reco, so I haven't played anywhere else, on a Saturday at least. There was some midweek stuff.
"But I've always stayed loyal to the Flat.
"I'm proud to say I never went anywhere else. There are a lot of connections at Kangaroo Flat and I'd like to uphold that.
"And why change when there's a pretty good recipe here?"
That's not to say there haven't been plenty of changes elsewhere at the club and in the game she holds so dear.
"I think the football and netball side of things are a lot closer these days and netball certainly has changed over the years," she said.
"Having five teams (A-grade through to 17-and-under) has made a big difference.
"Importantly though, it's all got bigger and better."
Having worked her way back through the grades since the Roos' 2016 premiership win, Bingham, who savoured A-reserve premiership glory in 2017, finds herself running around in B-grade these days.
She has no qualms.
"It's fun - and it's a good standard," she said.
"I would like to think we could take on some A-res teams and teams in other leagues and do well."
Bingham admits to feeling 'blessed' to be able to share the occasion with one of her best friends both from and outside of netball.
"We go way, way back. It's just amazing to be doing Saturday with her as well," she said.
"Obviously not against each other, as she's in A-grade and still killing it.
"I don't really get to see her play these days, other than when we play South, but I know she did well at the Association Championships recently, which was great.
"She was an amazing teammate and has been a great friend over the years.
"I see her weekly at Auskick and we're good for a couple of text messages a week.
"I'm rapt to see her doing so well."
The pair have often discussed their good fortune in the lead-up to this Saturday and are convinced the dual celebration has been made possible by some heavenly intervention from Bingham's mum Carol.
A legend of BFNL netball and a Hall of Fame inductee, Carol - a four-time premiership coach with Kangaroo Flat - passed away in September 2021.
Karly said her mum was undeniably the biggest influence on her career.
"I think she had a huge influence on not only me, but Alicia too and everyone at Kangaroo Flat," she said.
"I miss her every day.
"It's a crazy coincidence, Alicia and I's 300th falling at the same time.
"We're sure my mum has had something to do with this."
