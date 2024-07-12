Colby Hilson is just 14. He is set to make history as a senior footy umpire

FOR the Bendigo Umpires Association, the future is now.
And thanks to the likes of Coby Hilson, it's looking increasingly bright.
The 14-year-old will make what is believed to be BUA history this weekend, when he becomes the association's youngest ever field umpire to officiate a senior game.
Hilson - a year 9 student at Catherine McAuley College - will take charge of Saturday's Loddon Valley league clash between Newbridge and Inglewood at Riverside Park.
His senior debut will cap a rapid rise through the ranks for the teenager, who only took up umpiring about 12 months ago as a means to earn some pocket money.
It comes only a week after his first crack at officiating in an adult match in last Saturday's HDFNL reserves clash between North Bendigo and Heathcote at Atkins Street.
His performance alongside seasoned field umpire and the BUA's director of umpiring coaching Dean Goodridge was all the appointment panel needed to be convinced he was ready for a senior debut.
Goodridge, the BUA's most experienced umpire, said Hilson had signalled his potential almost immediately after taking up the whistle.
"I can remember umpiring with Coby in an under-16s game last year and I just walked away saying to myself he's going to be the next big thing. He'll be the next John Howorth," he said in reference to the current-day AFL umpire, who started out with the BUA in 2005.
"Not that we want to put that sort of pressure on him, but he is a great kid.
"He plays footy for Strathfieldsaye, so at some point he's probably going to have to make a choice between football and umpiring.
"I hope he chooses umpiring, but that's totally up to him.
"He's been umpiring under-18s all season, but stepped up to do a reserves games at North Bendigo last week and did a great job."
Goodridge said Hilson was one in a group of talented young umpires aged 18 or under making their mark in central Victoria.
That group includes Nathan Dunn and Will Robinson, both in year 10 at Victory College, and who have umpired senior Bendigo league football, 18-year-old Jack Osborne, and Oliver McKenzie, a year-10 student at Girton Grammar, who made his senior debut earlier in the season.
Three others - Ethan Fletcher, Charles Loorham and Thomas Seipolt - have been regularly umpiring under-18 and reserves game, with Goodridge anticipating their senior debuts were not far away.
"I think we are very fortunate at the Bendigo Umpires Association, we have really developed some bright young umpires since COVID," he said.
"When we knew our umpire numbers were going to be an issue, we really worked hard at developing our young stock and building a pathway for them.
"That's been a real focus since COVID."
It's no coincidence that since the shift in focus, the association's umpires have risen to their best levels post-COVID.
"They can always be better. We'd love another 10 to 15 umpires, particularly that demographic from 35 to 45-year olds; players who have stopped playing football but would like to stay involved," Goodridge said.
"We find that they make really good umpires and we have quite a few coming through the ranks at the moment.
"We are probably the only umpiring group in Victoria that doesn't have three-umpire games as we have to supply umpires to four leagues.
"That's our challenge. But if we can just continue to build, we are heading in the right direction, particularly from the youth perspective.
"We have young umpires umpiring under-12s and 14s each Sunday, who in two years time will be part of the next crop of senior umpires."
Shocked to learn he would be making his senior debut this weekend at umpires training on Tuesday night, Hilson has had a few days to let the news sink in.
After a season spent mainly in the under-18s, he is quietly proud and excited to be about to tick off his first reserves and senior matches in consecutive weeks.
"There's a fair bit of work that has gone into it, working my way up through the age groups," he said.
"I only took up umpiring about halfway through last year. I did my first under-12s game at Huntly.
"I originally did it to make some money, as kids my age want to do, but I quickly started to enjoy it and saw what I could get out of it.
When I started to get opportunities to do higher age groups, I thought it was something I could do well at if I stuck with it- Coby Hilson
"When I started to get opportunities to do higher age groups, I thought it was something I could do well at if I stuck with it.
"It's been good to get good feedback along the way from people like Dean (Goodridge) and some reward for the effort.
"Dean has pushed me along and mentored me and I have looked up to Will Robinson, who is the line ahead of me, so I've been trying to follow what he's been doing."
Hilson found umpiring to be the perfect complement to his own playing commitments with Strathfieldsaye's under-16s.
He was keen to see other young footballers contemplate combining umpiring with playing.
"There's quite a few of us young umpires going around - it's a great group of people," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.