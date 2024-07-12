Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Our People

Colby Hilson is just 14. He is set to make history as a senior footy umpire

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 12 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourteen-year-old Coby Hilson will umpire his first game of senior football in this Saturday's Loddon Valley league clash between Newbridge and Inglewood at Riverside Park. Picture by Adam Bourke
Fourteen-year-old Coby Hilson will umpire his first game of senior football in this Saturday's Loddon Valley league clash between Newbridge and Inglewood at Riverside Park. Picture by Adam Bourke

FOR the Bendigo Umpires Association, the future is now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.