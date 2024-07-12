Police searching for missing child Alex, last seen at Bendigo Hospital

Police are searching for missing 13-year-old boy Alex.
Alex was last seen at Bendigo Hospital at 7.30pm on Sunday, July 7.
Police and family have concerns for the teenager's welfare due to his age and a medical condition.
Alex may have travelled to the Kyneton or Sunbury areas, it is believed.
Anyone with information on Alex's current whereabouts is urged to contact Kyneton Police Station on (03) 5421 2900.
