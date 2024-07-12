Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'They are two of the best': former Roos coach hails milestone marvels

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 12 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat dual premiership coach Jannelle Hobbs with Karly Bingham in 2016 and Alicia McGlashan in 2014. Pictures by Darren Howe and Jodie Donnellan
Kangaroo Flat dual premiership coach Jannelle Hobbs with Karly Bingham in 2016 and Alicia McGlashan in 2014. Pictures by Darren Howe and Jodie Donnellan

FORMER Kangaroo Flat dual premiership coach Jannelle Hobbs has hailed Alicia McGlashan and Karly Bingham as 'undoubtedly' two of the greatest players the BFNL has seen ahead of their respective 300-game milestones this Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.