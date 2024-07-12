'They are two of the best': former Roos coach hails milestone marvels

FORMER Kangaroo Flat dual premiership coach Jannelle Hobbs has hailed Alicia McGlashan and Karly Bingham as 'undoubtedly' two of the greatest players the BFNL has seen ahead of their respective 300-game milestones this Saturday.
As fate would have it, McGlashan, now the playing coach of South Bendigo, and Bingham, who were long-time teammates and members of several premiership sides together at Kangaroo Flat, will celebrate their massive achievements on the same day.
It will also be at the same venue, with the Roos and Bloods drawn to play at South Bendigo's home at Harry Trott Oval.
McGlashan will play her 300th in the afternoon's A-grade contest, while Bingham will do likewise in the B-grade game.
Hobbs, who was their coach at Kangaroo Flat from 2012 to 2017, and was later instrumental in luring McGlashan to South Bendigo during her stint with the Bloods, said it had been an 'absolute privilege' to have coached both players and was rapt to see the good friends get to share what would be a special day for both.
"They are two of the best that I have coached, along with Chelsea Sartori," she said.
"It's fantastic to see them reach the 300-game milestone. Absolutely amazing.
"Not many players do it, but they are such great players.
"Alicia is still playing A-grade, which is a fantastic effort in its own right.
"And Karly would have to be one of the smartest players I have coached, just with her court craft and ability to feed the goalers.
"When I first started at Flat, she was at her peak and she won the Betty Thompson (in 2012).
"Watching her play every week was amazing, just the way she controlled the court.
"The same with Alicia ... such an amazing defender, who is still playing great netball in A-grade.
"She's one player I know opponents don't like playing on.
"I coached her in the Regional State League (the forerunner to VNL) and in interleague and State Titles as well."
Hobbs, who stepped away from coaching at the end of the 2023 season, said she would always look fondly upon the two premierships she won with the Roos in 2014 and '16 with McGlashan and Bingham as key components.
Equally gratifying was Kangaroo Flat's victory in the inaugural Netball Victoria League Club Challenge in 2017.
The competition brought together 10 premiership teams from the previous season from throughout the state, vying for the honour as the champion of champions.
The Roos emerged through the tournament undefeated, with seven wins and two draws through the qualifying rounds, before a semi-final win and eventual 20-22 grand final victory over the Drouin Hawks.
"It was something I'm sure those girls will never forget," Hobbs said.
"It was a fantastic side and those two girls starred in that.
"I think a few of the Melbourne sides were surprised at how strong this team from Kangaroo Flat was.
"All great memories.
"I and I'm sure many others put them up there as two of the best players in BFNL history.
"Obviously Karly is Kangaroo Flat through and through and so was Alicia.
"I think South are lucky to have a player of her ability and knowledge, especially now as a coach. She has been great for the club."
Current day Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling said everyone at Dower Park wished both players all the best on their milestones.
"It's going to be an awesome day, not only for Karly but also for Alicia, who was a part of Kangaroo Flat for such a long time," he said.
"Three-hundred games each - 600 in total - is just huge.
"It's going to be exciting and really special that they get to share the milestone together.
"Karly is a legend of our club. She has been around Kangaroo Flat since almost before I was born.
"She has given so much to the club and it shows just how loyal she is to have stuck around.
"I know all the girls here look up to her, so to achieve this milestone is massive.
"There aren't too many 300-gamers to have come out of the Bendigo league.
"I think Karly's first year was 1999, so to still be playing in 2024 is amazing."
Those to have played 300 games of BFNL netball include the league's games record-holder Alicia Cassidy, from Maryborough, Alisha Chadwick (Maryborough), Katrina Walters (Castlemaine), Kristen Wilson (Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye) and Lia Marrone (Golden Square).
Cowling will be hoping to throw one small spanner in the works on a huge day, by leading the Roos to a win over McGlashan's Bloods in A-grade.
The Roos have not played since dropping their round 10 contest to Sandhurst by five goals on June 24, while the Bloods are coming off a confidence-boosting 47-goal win over Castlemaine, which followed a gallant three-goal loss to Strathfieldsaye.
Cowling is expecting the Bloods to rise to the big occasion and to go all out for their coach.
"I'm sure Alicia herself will want to play as best as she can against her old club," he said.
"No doubt there's going to be a lot of people there to support them both.
"Everyone has such a lot of respect for both players."
South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat will hold a high tea celebration for the league's newest 300-gamers following the A-grade game.
