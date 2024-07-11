Double digit rainfall over for now but cold weather continuing

Bendigo recorded 14.6mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Friday, July 12, but the wet weather is largely over for the time being.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's Morgan Pumpa, a front from the west that moved across Victoria yesterday brought more shower activity along the ranges into the north, with the southern parts of the state not receiving much in the gauge.
"Along the ranges and to the north was where we had the higher totals from the cold front that went over Thursday overnight and into Friday, and we're still seeing that system moving out of Victoria this morning," Ms Pumpa said.
"So there will be some cloudy conditions into tomorrow and then just a slight medium chance of showers into Sunday."
Areas further west had received some of the highest total rainfalls they had had for some time, Ms Pumpa said.
"Charleston picked up 16.6, which is the most they've seen since April."
"But there are parts, including the south-west where things are very dry at the moment and unfortunately, around the southwest, it really did stick in the single digits."
While Melbourne was expecting showers every day next week due to a low pressure system sitting over the southern Coral Sea that would move south into the Tasman, the wind and rain it would bring was likely to be contained mostly along the east coast.
"At the moment it doesn't seem like it'll be reaching the central and northern central parts of the state," Ms Pumpa said.
In Bendigo very light showers of up to just 1mm are predicted from Sunday to Wednesday but the weather would be cold in coming days, the meteorologist said.
"We're getting down to a low of 3 degrees on Sunday and 2 on Monday, with a maximum of 13 over the next couple of days that is then falling to 11 and 12.
"We did get to 11.4 on Thursday, so at least the maximum of 13 today, on Friday, is a bit of an increase.
"But those minimum temperatures, and also the maximum temperatures, are going to be feeling very cold, just as we start to see those predominantly southwesterly winds coming up that are going to have quite a chill to them."
Bendigo's low has already fallen below zero twice this month- to -0.9 on July 3 and -0.1 on July 1 and has been below 3 degrees seven times.
The lowest maximum for the city in July so far was 10.7 on July 1 while the highest maximum was 16.5 last Thursday, July 4.
Winds that have been north-north easterly around Bendigo over the past couple of days would shift to westerly and southwesterly over the next week, Ms Pumpa said.
How much did you get in the gauge? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
