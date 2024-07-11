Highly-promising Maritime Man hits the mark over mile at Bendigo

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner will need to revise plans for his well-bred three-year-old Maritime Man following a breakthrough victory on home turf on Thursday.
Fliedner, the recent recipient of a Country Achiever Award from the Australian Trainers Association (ATA) and Country Racing Victoria (CRV) for his nearly 50 years of service in the industry, had earmarked a maiden at next week's Mildura Cup Carnival as a likely target for the gelding.
But that won't be necessary after the son of dual Group 1-winner Merchant Navy and Group 2-winner So Pristine ticked off his maiden at Bendigo.
Unplaced in his first two starts at Seymour and Ballarat over 1400m and 1500m last month, Maritime Man relished the step up to 1600m on the soft 7.
Handily placed behind the leaders on the home turn, the three-year-old gathered plenty of steam after being eased out by Blaike McDougall, before finishing over the top of his rivals for a three-quarter length win from Brazen Bliss, with the Kyneton-trained Big Bertha close by in third.
It was a trifecta no one saw coming, with Maritime Man paying $35 the win and Brazen Bliss and Big Bertha $7.30 and $14.10 respectively the place.
It paid a whopping $19,548.70.
Fliedner, who has learned to be patient with Maritime Man, is delighted with his progress over the last month.
"He's been such a green horse and very immature, but he was always bred to get a mile or further," he said.
"I think his half-brother may have run third in a Jericho.
"It was just about progressing him and getting him to the right races.
"We had Mildura on the radar .... a 2000m maiden - but we'll cop today."
Having ticked off the maiden, Fliedner said it was not the last time Maritime Man would be seen this preparation.
"While it's wet he'll keep going," he said.
"He certainly gets through it and every run he is learning.
"As you could see in the straight, he had to balance up and keep a focus on what he was doing and he hit the line well in the last 100 yards."
McDougall said the three-year-old had 'come a long way' in his three starts and was confident he would be better over further ground and with more racing under his belt.
"He's just been improving slowly every start," he said.
"We were looking at going to Mildura in a week's time for a maiden, so he might be getting out of a trip up there.
"Shane's always had good faith in him and he has rewarded Shane and the owners today (Thursday).
"He's still working it out. He travelled right up into at the 400 and got it with plenty of time and a lot of clear air.
'Even when he hit the front he pricked his ears a bit, so he's still a prep away.
"But it was nice to get the win."
