Allan vandals came with a sledgehammer

Just after 2am yesterday two masked and hooded figures walked calmly along Mollison St in front of Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office.
They came with a sledgehammer, their end goal to graffiti and damage the front of the Premier's office.
The pair spent four or five minutes pointing at things, talking and working out what they would do.
Then, once they'd made their minds up, they went to work.
Firstly they painted slogans like "heart less" and "ALF" and the slogan for the Animal Liberation Front on the windows.
Then one of the pair picked up the sledgehammer they had earlier put down and, in a series of somewhat ungainly swings, smashed in the windows.
While they were doing this, the other person was videoing the attack on a phone.
What they might not have realised is that the CCTV cameras watching them were very high quality.
Brodie Everist, Tom O'Callaghan and Enzo Tomasiello pick up the story in words, pictures below
Juanita Greville, Editor
