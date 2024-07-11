Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Allan vandals came with a sledgehammer

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
Updated July 11 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just after 2am yesterday two masked and hooded figures walked calmly along Mollison St in front of Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Bendigo Advertiser and Central West

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.