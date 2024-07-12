Agencies enact 'heat (and cold) of the moment' in rare training simulation

On a cold, dark night last week around 60 people from various emergency service organisations gathered at the SES headquarters in Golden Square for an unusual exercise.
Organisers had been busy for weeks preparing for the occasion by "smashing up cars" and planning a complex simulated crash scenario and resulting injuries.
It was the first time such an involved multi-agency training event had been held in Bendigo for at least seven years, organiser Darren Masters said, and there would be more to come.
According to another key organiser, Matt Nadin, a MICA paramedic and SES member, the healthy turn-out highlighted the value of the exercise.
"We work together with all of the agencies on the roadside - ambulance, police, FRV (Fire Rescue Victoria), CFA and SES," Mr Nadin said.
"We're expected to form teams and all come together to effect a rescue when we do get called to it, and rarely does it occur that we are able to conduct such elaborate training together.
"So the fact that everyone has managed to get here, and most people are volunteering their time ... means to me that everyone sees the value and the importance in this inter-agency training."
At the back of the Adam Street incident control centre, the scenario, which was played out "as for real" - with even a functioning ESTA radio setup - involved a collision and two seriously injured patients.
The simulated crash had seen a silver SUV crushed by a fallen power pole and a silver sedan become wedged against a bus.
As around half of those present looked on from outdoor seating, the other half began to arrive on the scene in various crews.
Turning out to the crash in more or less real time were police, two CFA crews, a Fire Rescue Victoria team, two SES crews and two or three crews of paramedics, including a MICA team.
As they went about their various roles making the scene safe, assessing the patients and planning their extrication, the female patient from the vehicle against the bus periodically screamed at the top of her lungs for pain relief.
Using data and props that included a rack of lamb representing an injectable body part, the organising paramedics had created critical injuries for the two drivers - an occluded (or blocked) airway and arm injury for the SUV driver, while the screaming female sedan driver had severe abdominal injuries and a leg fracture.
Despite her distressing cries for help, the available FRV and ambulance personnel worked first on the other vehicle and its unconscious driver, lacking the capacity to remove the car from the bus and in any case having established the other driver was more critically injured.
"Just the nature of multi-casualty incidents is that we cannot be with everyone the entire time," Mr Nadin said, "and so when the available resources were present, there was a crew that was tasked with attending to her.
"The idea of the scenario was that that person who was screaming placed an enormous amount of pressure on both the ambos and SES, so that we could push them to the point of near cognitive overload without quite pushing them past that point."
SES assistant chief officer of readiness Mark Cattell outlined the rescue workers' approach.
"They used their hydraulic equipment to gain access to the vehicle to get the paramedics in to treat the casualties," he said.
"It's imperative that we get the paramedics in as early as we can so that they can start doing their work, and then the rescuers go about their job, working around the casualty and the medic to get them out."
That will involve the rescuers planning the extrication then "doing more activity using those hydraulic tools to give access and room to get the casualty out."
While most people are familiar with the "the jaws of life" the piece of equipment is "really only one of the tools that we have in the kit," Mr Cattell said.
"The hydraulic cutters, hydraulic spreaders and hydraulic rams are the three different sorts of tools that we use. We have all sorts of things."
And while they are still referred to as hydraulic, they are battery-operated now and are easier to work with, given there are no "big long lines hanging on the back".
For the driver of the SUV, the firefighters and SES took the doors off the vehicle, then removed the steering wheel, which was sitting on his legs, making space to get his limbs clear.
In the sedan there was "a lot more entrapment", with the patient's legs trapped, the steering wheel down and the dash crushed.
After the car had been "relocated" clear of the bus by SES volunteers, "that's where they did a dash lift or dash roll, to give more room and get their legs out from under the dash," Mr Cattell said.
The female patient had in the interim lapsed into unconsciousness.
With both patients extricated and treated - for the sake of the observers, in the open air - the exercise was declared over.
A cheer went up as the rather floppy SUV driver was pronounced alive by the treating paramedics.
At a feedback session everyone present seemed to agree the experience had been a valuable one.
"The process of getting everyone together and knowing who to talk to was the best thing," one SES crew leader said.
"It's loud, it's bright, it's hard to see what's happening in the two scenarios, and it's noisy, and can be even more so if all the equipment is running," he said.
"The opportunity to practise in that environment is invaluable."
For the FRV crew leader, it was a rare chance to see the SES members at work.
Because of their respective areas of responsibility, many professional firefighters hadn't actually seen someone rescued from a vehicle, he said.
The ambulance leader remarked on "the noises and smell and heat and cold of it all" and agreed that coming together and learning "who to talk" to was the best outcome.
One paramedic had commented how intense it could get inside a [crashed] vehicle, he said.
"It can get quite scary," he agreed.
Another SES member, Nat Stanway, drew the group's attention to not-for-profit organisation the Amber Community, which is dedicated to road safety education and support and offers counselling to volunteers.
Less than 24 hours later the crews' Rochester colleagues were called on to carry out road rescues at a horror head-on highway collision that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured a third.
