'Chooka' is looking for reality TV love, a stone's throw from Bendigo

Bendigo singles will have a chance to find love in front of the whole country from the comfort of their own backyard in the next season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
25-year-old "Farmer Chooka" farms cattle, sheep and crop on his family property in Goornong, just an hour north of Bendigo.
The self-described "funny, mischievous larrikin" prides himself on his strong work ethic and his connection to family.
He's also over six feet tall and has a pet emu named Ernie.
Farmer Chooka has never had a relationship or been in love so you won't have to deal with any ex-flames haunting the homestead, which he hopes to fill with three to four children.
Aspiring farmer's wives can apply to fight it out for Farmer Chooka on free-to-air through the Farmer Wants a Wife website.
Last season, local Tabilk farmer Tom was successful at finding love on the show but has since broken up with his partner, Sarah C.
