Connick, Dietz, Fennell and Harvey on national basketball stage

Four of the Bendigo Junior Braves' brightest talents are impressing on their home court at this week's National Under-16 Championships.
Max Connick and Nick Harvey are part of the Victoria Country boys squad, Lexie Fennell is playing for the Victoria Country girls team, while Arabella Dietz has been drafted by the Northern Territory girls squad.
The championships bring together the next generation of future Boomers and Opals squad members and the Bendigo quartet don't look out of place at all.
"Having four players involved sets the tone for those players that follow," Bendigo Basketball director of coaches and athlete development Joe Hurst said.
"It's great for our program and we're excited for our players.
"When you make state level it means you're getting looked at and you have the capacity to one day wear the green and gold.
"These kids are on track in that space. We're really optimistic about where our four players are heading."
Harvey has been in the starting five for the boys squad and ahead of the final preliminary round match he was averaging nine points, four rebounds and one assist per game, including a 16-point haul against SA Country.
Sharp-shooter Connick had his best game of the tournament so far in the 109-45 win over SA Country, scoring 11 points on 4-7 shooting from the field, including three three-point bombs.
Fennell, a bottom-age player, is averaging three points, four rebounds and one assist per game for the Vic Country girls.
Dietz has been one of the NT girls' squad's best players, averaging eight points and seven rebounds per game.
"Lexie and Arabella are that next breed of player - a stretch big that's the next generation of athlete,'' Hurst said.
"In the past kids would be pigeon-holed to a position, but these two are multi-talented. Arabella is a scoring machine, while Lexi is an all-round utility player.
"Nick puts in the hard work, nothing has been gifted to him. Nick always puts in extra time and listens to his coaches, he's worked his way to where he is. He has a lot of tools in his tool box... he's an exciting talent.
"Max has one of the sweetest strokes you'd ever want to see. He's a lefty and left-handers always have a good looking shot."
It's the first of two years that Bendigo's Red Energy Arena will host the titles.
The preliminary round matches were scheduled to conclude on Thursday, with the quarter-finals to be played on Friday and the semi-finals and finals over the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.