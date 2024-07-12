Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Indigenous artist Josie Gower took a river trip. A playtpus inspired her

BL
By Ben Loughran
July 13 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josie Gower with her artwork. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
Josie Gower with her artwork. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

An up-and-coming Indigenous artist based in Bendigo has had her work immortalised at Catherine McAuley College during NAIDOC Week 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.