Indigenous artist Josie Gower took a river trip. A playtpus inspired her

An up-and-coming Indigenous artist based in Bendigo has had her work immortalised at Catherine McAuley College during NAIDOC Week 2024.
Palawa Trawlwoolway woman, Josie Gower, has her artwork unveiled at the arts space building of the school on July 11.
Gower said the design of the artwork was inspired with a trip out on country to the Campaspe River where she happened upon a platypus.
She said the encounter gave her direction of what to create.
"For me, this was my ancestors giving me inspiration and guiding me through this process," she said.
"I hope it gives people a view into the connection that First Nations people have with the Country."
The creation of the artwork was commissioned by Headspace Bendigo with community engagement worker Haylee Kennedy saying the organisation was working closely with students at Catherine McAuley College.
CMC's Koorie Education Worker Stephen Korp said Headspace Bendigo had helped young people at the school connect to both mental health support and connect to culture.
Mr Korp said it was great to see many of the Indigenous students at the school engage with culture.
"Headspace has managed to connect mental health and schooling with our culture, which is a really great way for everyone to feel safe and to know that there is support internally and externally," he said.
"It makes me proud to see how engaged all the students were with their painting and how they supported Josie with the mural."
Gower thanked Headspace for helping give her a platform to show her love of country and her culture.
"The amazing headspace team have given me an incredible opportunity to not only create a mural, but to share my passion and love for Country, art and my people," she said.
