Saints to embrace challenge against HDFNL netball powerhouses

HEATHCOTE co-coach Brooke Bolton says she is genuinely rapt with the Saints' improvement this season, but wants to buck the trend of falling short against the HDFNL's top-four teams.
The Saints sewed up a second-straight finals appearance, defeating North Bendigo by six goals at Atkins Street last Saturday.
A hard-fought 37-31 come-from-behind win put them five games clear of a swag of teams on two wins with five rounds remaining in the home and away season.
It has made for a smooth passage through to finals for the Saints.
But while they have continued their upwards trajectory of recent seasons, the only thing missing for the Saints has been a win over a team above them on the ladder.
Bolton is hoping for a breakout performance by the end of the season.
"It's a nice place to be with five rounds still left, but we'd like to push some of those teams above us really hard in the back-half of the year," she said.
"Especially having our full side for our last four games (the Saints have a bye in round 16).
"Those games will be good preparation to hit finals feeling good and hopefully able to give them a good crack.
"We have definitely been more competitive against the top sides. We only lost to Leitchville by four goals and even against White Hills, we were level at half-time before a poor third quarter.
"We definitely can do it, it's just our consistency.
"There have been a couple of games where we haven't really turned up to play and they have been the blowouts.
"But besides that, it's been the consistency - one bad quarter. And you can't do that against good teams, you need a strong four quarters.
"That will be our focus moving forward."
Bolton said a home clash against the Bloods would be a chance for redemption.
The dual-league best and fairest conceded she had only been genuinely disappointed with two of the Saints' performances this season, one of which was their 32-goal loss to the Bloods in early May.
The other was their 43-goal loss to Colbinabbin in round 10.
"I'd really like to go out and show a bit more of what we are capable of against Elmore," she said.
"Obviously they are a great side.
"We'll go in as underdogs, but I kind of like that. There's no pressure and you can just go out and have a really good crack and see what happens."
Absent last time against Elmore, Chloe Hill will be available for Saturday clash at Barrack Reserve.
The Saints will also play Leitchville-Gunbower, White Hills and Huntly in the run to the finals.
After disposing of Leitchville-Gunbower last week to move back into the top-three, Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards said the Bloods were intent on staying put.
The star goal shooter is expecting a tough challenge from a Saints line-up boasting plenty of strength across the court.
"They are always tough. They are very consistent across the court and put a lot of pressure on everyone," she said.
"For us, we just need to keep improving coming into finals.
"We need to tighten up on a few things and look to improve towards the end of the season, so hopefully we can make a run at it.
"There really is a lot of tough opposition this season. It will take a bit of work, which is great.
"It's pleasing to see so many great netballers playing in this league."
In other round 14 contests, top-of-the-ladder White Hills will look to rebound from last week's loss to Colbinabbin against North Bendigo at Scott Street, Huntly hosts the Grasshoppers, while a refreshed Mount Pleasant clashes with Lockington-Bamawm United.
With the bottom four teams in the competition all on two wins, sixth spot will be up for grabs this weekend for all of North Bendigo (currently sixth), Mount Pleasant, LBU and Huntly if they can get a win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.