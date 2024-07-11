The North Melbourne player that's helped an LVFNL club go to the next level

When the pointy end of the competition is so tight, sometimes the slightest improvements or deficiencies can be the difference between winning and losing.
In the aftermath of Pyramid Hill's second loss to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine for the season a few weeks ago, Bulldogs' coach Nathan Fitzpatrick did some soul searching.
The Bulldogs were doing a lot right, but they'd fallen short against LVFNL premiership contenders Serpentine twice and Marong once.
Their margin for error this season, in terms of challenging for the flag, was decreasing with each defeat.
Something had to change for the Dogs to close the gap.
In Fitzpatrick's mind the key areas of the Dogs' game that needed a spit and polish were stoppages and clearances.
Midway through a season, how does a coach turn around the fortunes of a side in such a crucial part of the game?
Fitzpatrick turned to North Melbourne midfielder Charlie Lazzaro.
Fitzpatrick coached Lazzaro in cricket at North Geelong when the young Roo was a teenager and the duo have stayed in touch since.
Lazzaro was more than happy to help out his former coach and the results have been stark.
Lazzaro had Zoom sessions with players, went through some game footage and gave some advice to the Dogs' midfield group.
Pyramid Hill's stoppage and clearance work the past two weeks has improved significantly and the Dogs toppled reigning premier and this year's flag favourite Marong last Saturday.
"Any external voice that knows what they're doing, I'm happy to listen,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"It hit home in the Serpentine game where we got smashed out of stoppage.
"I know I'm not perfect (as a coach) and I don't know everything, even though I've got some excellent people around me in John Kennedy and Steve Gibson.
"When I played I was a forward and I never went to a midfield stoppage in my life. To get someone in that knows the craft as well as Charlie does to pass on some information to the playing group was very nice.
"Charlie's done some work with us on stoppages and positioning and some contested work, which is his strength when he plays.
"We've put a lot of work in and it's working for us."
Lazzaro, who has played 39 games for the Roos since being picked with selection 36 of the 2020 AFL National Draft, said he was happy to assist Fitzpatrick with some advice.
"We had a conversation around how Pyramid Hill were going, the areas that they were struggling in and why some of the top sides were getting a run-on at times against them,'' Lazzaro said.
"We spoke about how the midfield probably wasn't getting enough bang for buck at times. The club has good players in there, but they might not have been having the influence on the game that they could.
"I just threw some ideas around and some strategies that we do here that could help their game.
"Some of it mightn't have applied to them and I said to them that I'm not here saying that they have to do this. It was more just some food for thought and if some of the strategies helped, then that's great."
The work with Pyramid Hill has dipped Lazzaro's toes into the coaching pool.
It's an area he's interested in exploring once his AFL career is over.
"You always leave the door ajar, hopefully that's a long way away,'' Lazzaro said.
"I'm in my fourth year at North Melbourne and I have 40 games under my belt, so I feel as though my career is just beginning.
"There's always an element of trying to progress your leadership and being able to pass on some knowledge to help out. Fitzy is doing a fantastic job at Pyramid Hill, so to be able to throw some ideas around with him is great.
"It's impressive that he was open to feedback and some fresh ideas."
The win over Marong last Saturday enhanced the Bulldogs' top-three prospects.
If they defeat another flag contender Bridgewater on Saturday, something would need to go horribly wrong for Pyramid Hill not to earn a double-chance for the finals.
"Bridgewater is going to be another tough game,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"We need to keep playing good footy for the remaining five or six weeks and, hopefully, we'll finish inside that top three."
