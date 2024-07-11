'Tis the season for Christmas in July

The festive season is here half a year early, with a bunch to do this weekend.
Georgina Sebar has amassed this list of things to do, while Jonathon Magrath has this list of events linked to the newly unveiled tourism program Ignite.
Want to catch up on some of our best yarns from the week?
Why not delve into this read about a Bendigo service some are calling the "Uber for health workers". Some say it could be bad for health workers, but one local nurse disagrees, as Jonathon Magrath explains.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.