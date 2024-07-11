Keep warm with Christmas in July, roasted marshmallows and a fibre fair

Stumped for things to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Here's our guide to everything happening now and over the next little while.
Experience a blend of Indigenous and celtic music in this cross-cultural story time by musical duo Kinja. The whole family will enjoy the magic of the didgeridoo, violin, singing and storytelling by Ron Murray and Sarah James as part of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Where: Bendigo Library, 251-259 Hargreaves St Bendigo.
When: Friday, July 12, 6pm-7pm.
Cost: Free event, no bookings required.
Join Andrew Laidlaw for a three-course meal and lecture on the history and future of landscape architecture. Mr Laidlaw is a landscape architect for with Royal Botanical Gardens Victoria and will deliver a lecture on how heritage and contemporary design can work together to create gardens that will thrive in a changing world. The dinner includes a three-course winter meal and a glass of bubbly on arrival.
Where: Buda Historic Home and Garden, 42 Hunter St, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday 27 July, 6.30pm-10pm.
Cost: $80 per person.
Experience the delightful and inventive sounds of Joseph Haydn's Divertimento for baryton, viola and cello. The Baryton Trio is rarely performed because of the rareness of the classical instrument, especially in Australia. With the commission of a new baryton in 2023, the Gryphon Baryton Trio is passionate about bringing the little-known and extraordinary instrument to Australian audiences. Laura Vaughan will be playing the baryton, alongside Katie Yap on the viola and Josephine Vans on the cello.
Where: 54 Central Springs Road, Daylesford.
When: Saturday 27 July, 2.30pm.
Cost: Adults $30, Students $15.
The Bendigo Artisans Annual Fibre Fair is coming to the North Bendigo Bowls Club. Experience a range of artistry, including knitting, crocheting, weaving, dyeing and basket making. There will be an angora rabbit breeder who produces fibre and yarn and an antique circular sock knitting machine. Home cooked soups, wraps and sandwiches will be available, along with cakes, scones and slices.
Where: North Bendigo Bowls Club, 52 Fenton St, Bendigo North.
When: 19, 20 & 21 July.
Cost: $2 coin entry.
The popular Electric Wonderland returns to Bendigo's Rosalind Park for the 2024 winter school holidays. An enchanting sound and light show, Electric Wonderland delivers interactive exhibits, immersive light installations and magical projections using the latest in audio visual technology. This year, the activation celebrates the Lunar Year of the Dragon, gastronomy, interactive pathways, laser lights, thousands and thousands of fairy lights, and includes a 40m replica of the Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Where: Rosalind Park.
When: 6pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 6pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, from June 28 to July 14.
Cost, Sunday to Thursday: Adults $20, three to 16 years $11, Family (2 adults, 2 children) $50. Friday and Saturday: Adults $22, three to 16 years $13, Family (2 adults, 2 children) $60. Children under two get in for free. Visit electricwonderland.com.au to book. Booking fees apply.
Stars on Ice is bringing a pop-up ice skating rink to Hargreaves Mall this winter. Features ice skates of all sizes and kids' push-along penguins, so shimmy in and glide across the ice. Sessions run from 10am-9pm for 45 minutes.
Where: Hargreaves Mall.
When: Until July 14.
Cost: Adults (16+) $24, child/concession (6 to 15 years) $19, toddler (2 to 5 years) $15, Family (2 adults/2 children or 1 adult/3 children): $68, Groups of 10: $18pp, Penguin pal hire: $10 available on the day. Booking fees apply.
Discovery Science and Technology Centre is hosting an illuminating exploration of light for their winter school holidays' science show. Prepare to be dazzled by the colourful story of light, and all its incredible uses in our everyday lives. Don't miss this captivating blend of education and entertainment that's perfect for curious minds of all ages. There are more than 100 hands-on exhibits to explore and the vertical slide will be running four times a day for thrill seekers. Electrifying experiments and new planetarium shows also running.
Where: Discovery Science & Technology Centre.
When: Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 14 10am to 4pm.
Cost: Varying prices, visit ecom.roller.app/discovery/tickets/en/home
Following the success of their performance of Karl Jenkin's Requiem with the Glen Eira City Choir at St Paul's Anglican Cathedral, the Bendigo Chorale will perform 'Sunday Sounds' at the Echuca Moama Uniting Church on September 15. The chorale is a four-part choir that performs a wide variety of quality music by composers from the Baroque to the present day.
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up. Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, street performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more. The market's ongoing season will then start in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road. Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo. When: July 20, 3pm to 8pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Experience the epicentre of woollen fashion, fine food and beautiful fibre featuring the popular Festival of Lamb, Women of Wool and Wearable Art. The Sheep and Wool show is on from July 19 to 21 at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
The Moonlight Market returns to Hargreaves Mall from 3pm to 8pm on July 20. The market features live music and art, speciality food trucks, street performers, a huge range of stalls from crafty creators, talented food producers, jewellery and much more.
The Bendigo Writers Festival is back for another year, from August 16 to 18 and a variety of venues across Greater Bendigo. This year's program features a dinner at MacKenzie Hall with Australia's favourite cook and author Julie Goodwin, The History of Oysters and Champagne on the Victorian Goldfields with Max Allen and Richard Cornish, Milk and Merino panel session with Matthew Evans and An Edible Weed Walk through Rosalind Park Gardens.
The city's premier winter craft beer festival is celebrating its 10th year. Bendigo on the Hop is held at a number of venues, pubs and breweries across the CBD. Enjoy rare beers, locally made craft beers, food and live entertainment. This year's festival forms part of Bendigo Beer Week with a series of celebratory events.
One of Bendigo's top food destinations The Woodhouse is celebrating the colder months with a range of experiences. The restaurant has partnered with The Gospel for a rye whiskey tasting in July, has a special winter menu for August and is bringing the Taste of Italy to regional Victoria.
Bendigo Art Gallery's international Paris exhibition celebrates 170 works of art and artisan objects from the renowned collection of the Musée Carnavalet in Paris. The exhibition closes on Bastille Day, July 14.
Grab a special spiced mulled wine at Nimbus, a rooftop bar in the CBD. The bar is hosting winter boozy lunches on Saturdays and Sundays in a cosy setting to warm the heart.
Social enterprise PepperGreen Farm is branching out into tourist events, offering roasted marshmallows over a woodfire oven every Saturday. The community destination has a range of fresh produce available to buy at 40 to 44 Thunder Street, North Bendigo.
Red Energy Arena has winter delights at its outdoor heated entertaining space at its new and vibrant restaurant The Terrace serving a delicious winter menu at 91 Inglis Street, West Bendigo, open seven days.
Experience a three-course banquet style dinner in the Bridgewater Hotel's beautiful dining area, specially created by Chef Ethan and his team. Each course has been expertly paired with incredible wines from one of the Bridgewater Hotel staff's favourite local wineries, Turners Crossing Vineyard.
Balgownie Estate has a number of events, including a Christmas in July celebration. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The Bendigo Community Farmers Market is held every second Saturday of the month at Dai Gum San. Talbot Market is every third Sunday of the month at 40 Scandinavian Crescent.
Beechworth Bakery has a selection of new winter goodies on the menu including golden veggie pie, Canadian date slice and salted caramel lattes.
One of Bendigo's top restaurants Alium Dining is offering a Dining in the Dark for a unique blindfolded experience and Truffle Degustation dinner paired with selected wines and spirits.
Vin Du Van Estate in Mandurang has partnered with Masons of Bendigo for a Slovenian-style Sunday lunch with wine tasting and a specially prepared menu from Masons of Bendigo chef and owner Sonia Anthony.
Peasant Prince returns to the Ulumbarra Theatre on July 30 for its award-winning children's version of Li Cunxin's iconic autobiography, Mao's Last Dancer.
We Are Family surveys the recent work of central Victorian artist Rob McHaffie. From super cool hipsters to commuters and lackadaisical youth, McHaffie's keen observations of his everyday surroundings reveal the idiosyncrasies and absurdities of contemporary Australian urban life with colour, whimsy and humour in equal measure. The exhibition is showing from August 10 to January 27, 2025.
La Boheme, the original bohemian love story, features Puccini's famous score in a new production, presented by Opera Australia. The show is playing at Ulumbarra August 3 at 7.30pm.
Nestled in the Heathcote wine region is Munari Wines, a family owned winery and cellar door. Munari is putting on cosy celler door evenings with exquisite wine and charcuterie boards to share, with monthly live music shows.
Located in Toolleen, Tellurian Winery is surrounded by vineyards, offering a beautiful backdrop for your visit. Ms Batterhams' pop up tasting menu features three savoury dishes, meticulously crafted by our Executive Chef, Travis Rodwell, paired with beautiful wines.
Warm up your Thursday evenings with Balgownie Estate Bendigo's steak and shiraz night, once a week through winter.
First Nations art gallery Djaa Djuwima's latest exhibition Young Mob Excelling tells the stories of young First Nations people making their mark across a range of activities. Free entry.
When: 9am- 5pm, May 10 to August 30.
Where: Djaa Djuwima, located at the Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall.
I wanna be your anti-mirror, curated by influential Aotearoa / New Zealand-born artist Alicia Frankovich is an exhibition which introduces seven early career artists whose experimental, materially complex artworks reveal new languages, sensations and attitudes. These artists' embodied gestures in sculpture, moving image and sound are urgent propositions for living differently in the world. Free entry.
Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, Bendigo.
When: ends August 18.
Cost: Free entry
Faces of Peace showcases the stories of 30 local peacekeepers from regional Australia that have dedicated their lives to promoting peace in vastly different parts of the world. Each of their stories provides a unique window into what it means to be a peacekeeper. This exhibition will make you rethink what a veteran looks like. It will help you discover what a peacekeeper does. It will show you the many different faces of peace.
Where: Bendigo Military Museum, 37-29 Pall Mall, Bendigo
When: April 6 to November 24.
Weaving Threads is deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of the artist's ancestral heritage, weaving together the threads of tradition with the vibrant hues of contemporary expression. In Trina Dalton's latest work, she embarks on a deeply personal journey of healing and cultural exploration, merging the ancient art of clay pottery with the timeless craft of fibre weaving as a vehicle to create a narrative that spans generations.
Where: The Capital Theatre, 50 View Street
When: Weekdays until August 5.
Enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner or lunch any Sunday in July at the Balgownie Estate. The special menu includes classic Christmas dishes like Rolled Turkey Breast and Plum Pudding and comes with a glass of sparkling shiraz.
Where: Balgownie Estate, 46 Hermitage Road, Maiden Gully.
When: Sunday, 14, 21 and 28 July 2024.
The Shamrock Hotel will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for a special festive edition of Dragged To's Bingo Bonanza. Hosts DJ Cliterally and Spencer Street will be running the show with snacks and drinks available for purchase.
Where: 579 High St, Echuca.
When: Thursday 11 July 6pm - 9:30pm.
Celebrate the spirit of Christmas this July at the Farmers Arms Hotel. Proceeds from the two-course meal, live entertained and silent auction will go to Hepburn Regional Community Cheer.
Where: 1 East St, Daylesford.
When: Wednesday 24 July, 5:30pm - 10pm.
Join the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre's Giggle & Sing group for Christmas carols and a roast lunch. Guests are encouraged to bring one or two non-perishable food items to add to the Mini Food Pantry.
Where: 52-54 Derwent Drive, Long Gully.
When: Wednesday July 17, 12:30pm - 1:30pm.
Sing along to all the Christmas favourites over morning tea at the Bendigo Club. Margaret Dennis will be performing all the classics, from "Silver Bells" to "I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus".
Where: 22 Park Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, July 25 2024, 11am.
Dress in your favourite Christmas outfit for this 18+ night of finger food, live music and drinks at the Riddells Creek Football & Netball Club's Christmas in July party. The band will be playing nostalgic hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s and there will be a prize for the best Christmas outfit.
Where: Riddells Creek Recreation Reserve, Telecommunication Tower, 32A Sutherlands Rd.
When: Friday July 26, 7pm to Saturday July 27 2024 at 12am.
