Weekend football preview: BFNL, HDFNL and LFNL

GOLDEN SQUARE v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at Wade Street
D-day for Castlemaine in terms of keeping its finals destiny in its own hands.
The Magpies are only one win and five per cent behind fifth-placed Golden Square, but the Bulldogs have a better run home than Castlemaine.
The Magpies must claim a top-five scalp over the next two weeks (Golden Square and Eaglehawk) or the finals will be out of reach.
Castlemaine was in front of Square in their round three encounter, but the Bulldogs finished the game stronger.
That's been the story for the Pies in games against top-five teams - competitive for much of the game but unable to get over the line.
The young Dogs are coming off a good win over Eaglehawk and a competitive performance against Strathfieldsaye.
Round 17, 2005, was the last time Golden Square lost to Castlemaine.
Last time: Castlemaine 9.12 (66) lt Golden Square 11.12 (78)
Selection: Castlemaine
EAGLEHAWK v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Canterbury Park
If the Storm haven't locked away a top-three finish already, a win over Eaglehawk on Saturday should seal that deal.
The Storm's recent form is much better than Eaglehawk's, however the Borough is expected to regain several key senior players for Saturday's game, including midfielder Ben Thompson, forward Darcy Richards and ruckman Brayden Frost.
There was little between the two teams when they met in round three, with the Storm edging clear in the final quarter.
The Storm had six players line up in the inter-league game last Saturday, and the Hawks had one. It will be interesting to see how those players back up after not getting the week off to freshen up.
If the Hawks want to be regarded as a genuine flag threat then it's time they deliver against a top three team.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 10.11 (71) d Eaglehawk 9.8 (62)
Selection: Strathfieldsaye
SOUTH BENDIGO v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval
This game will tell us a fair bit about South Bendigo.
After an encouraging start to the season the Bloods have been disappointing and they were embarrassed by the Roos when they met in round three.
The Bloods haven't lost twice in a season to the Roos since 2016 and another defeat on Saturday would likely result in South finishing the season in eighth place - their lowest finish since 2016.
On the flipside, Kangaroo Flat should see this game as a wonderful opportunity to take another step forward in their development.
A fourth win for the season and seventh place on the ladder all but locked in is a better result than what many predicted at the start of the year.
The battle in the middle between South's Brody Haddow and Anthony Zimmerman and Flat's Ethan Roberts and Luke Eillings will go a long way to deciding the game.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 18.13 (121) d South Bendigo 15.4 (94)
Selection: South Bendigo
MARYBOROUGH v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at Princes Park
Gisborne's thrilling win over Sandhurst last round put top spot back on the radar for the Bulldogs.
With Sandhurst holding a significant percentage advantage the Dragons are still in pole position to secure the minor premiership, but the Dogs can close the percentage gap with a big win over the Pies.
Positive news for Gisborne is the expected return from injury of number one ruckman Braidon Blake.
Don't be surprised to see the Dogs rest some of their inter-league representatives, particularly star forward Pat McKenna.
Maryborough is expected to regain the services of some senior players from injury - which will help take some of the pressure off co-coaches Coby Perry and Matt Johnston.
Last time: Gisborne 42.21 (275) d Maryborough 2.3 (15)
Selection: Gisborne
LADDER: Sandhurst 36, Gisborne 32, Strathfieldsaye 32, Eaglehawk 20, Golden Square 20, Castlemaine 16, Kangaroo Flat 12, South Bendigo 8, Maryborough 0.
WHITE HILLS v NORTH BENDIGO
2.15pm Saturday at Scott Street
Top spot is up for grabs on Saturday as two of the fiercest rivals in the competition do battle.
A repeat of their 35-goals combined in round five would be great to watch.
That day the Bulldogs kicked nine goals in the opening quarter and it was always going to be a long road back for the Demons.
Ladder-leader White Hills has been slightly off the past two weeks - maybe the Demons had their eyes on this game ahead of time and they paid the price with a narrow loss to Colbo last week.
The clubs are likely to play each other at least once in the finals as well, so there is a psychological edge to gain as well on Saturday.
It should be a gripping contest with little between the teams on the scoreboard.
Last time: North Bendigo 20.7 (127) d White Hills 15.11 (101)
Selection: North Bendigo
HUNTLY v COLBINABBIN
2.15pm Saturday at Strauch Reserve
Almost out of nowhere, Colbinabbin is not just a finals prospect, but a genuine top three contender.
The Hoppers have close to their full squad available and their young players have taken a step forward.
To take full advantage of the win over White Hills last week, the Hoppers need to back it up by putting Huntly away.
It won't be easy. The Hawks play their best footy on their home ground and two weeks ago they were in a position to upstage White Hills as well, but they couldn't land the knockout blow.
Expect this game to be tight, but it's hard to tip against Colbo in current form.
Last time: Colbinabbin 11.13 (79) d Huntly 8.7 (55)
Selection: Colbinabbin
MT PLEASANT v LBU
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen
The Mt Pleasant Blues, the reigning premiers, find themselves under the pump a touch after results didn't go their way in their bye round last weekend.
Outside of the top five entering this round, if the Blues are to play finals this year this is a game they should win.
The LBU Cats have the opportunity to spoil the Blues plans for the second time this year.
They go into the game with confidence, having snapped a six-game losing streak against Huntly last weekend.
Last time: LBU 13.10 (88) d Mt Pleasant 7.10 (52)
Selection: Mt Pleasant
HEATHCOTE v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at Barrack Reserve
A home game against the bottom side couldn't come at a better time for the Saints.
They need a spark and a confidence boost if they're to, firstly, qualify for finals and, secondly, push for the double-chance.
They've lost three of their past four matches and, although they haven't played terribly, they've struggled to put together two good quarters of footy in a row.
Elmore is in a similar boat. The Bloods have been competitive for a half here and a half there, but four good quarters of footy has been a battle.
An upset win over the Saints would be the highlight of the year for the Bloods if they could pull it off.
Last time: Heathcote 16.21 (117) d Elmore 8.5 (53)
Selection: Heathcote
LADDER: White Hills 40, North Bendigo 40, Leitchville-Gunbower 32, Heathcote 24, Colbinabbin 24, Mt Pleasant 20, LBU 12, Huntly 12, Elmore 4.
BRIDGEWATER v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater
The Mean Machine and Bulldogs are both going to play finals, but the one position you don't want to finish is fourth.
History shows that it's mighty hard to win the flag from outside of the top three, so Saturday's game will have a big bearing on both club's premiership credentials.
Pyramid Hill won the first encounter between the two teams comfortably. Bridgewater struggled to move the ball through or around the Dogs' defensive structures that day.
Bridgewater has improved significantly since then, but so have the Dogs.
The midfield battle will be crucial. If Bridgewater's midfield gets on top then star forward Lachy Sharp will take advantage and kick his side to a winning score.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 11.9 (75) d Bridgewater 3.4 (22)
Selection: Pyramid Hill
BL-SERPENTINE v MARONG
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine
One of the big questions of the round is how will Marong bounce back from defeat?
The Panthers lost for the first time in more than two years last week, so this is unfamiliar territory for a lot of the Marong squad.
When news of star forward Josh Mellington's season-ending injury broke a couple of weeks ago, many LVFNL fans wrote the Bears off.
We only have a small sample size to go off, but the Bears are from a spent force.
They're less predictable going forward and they're still strong around stoppages and across half-back.
Saturday will give us a much better guide as to where the Bears sit.
Last time: Marong 20.5 (125) d BL-Serpentine 13.9 (87)
Selection: Marong
NEWBRIDGE v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge
While there's plenty of focus on the battles between the top four teams, the Newbridge and Inglewood clash also has huge ramifications for the finals.
The winner of this clash will be in the box seat to grab the fifth and final spot for the finals.
Newbridge has an easier run home than Inglewood, so the Maroons can really set up their season with a strong performance on Saturday.
Both teams have missed some key players in recent weeks and how they fare at the selection table will have a big bearing on the outcome.
Inglewood has lost five games in a row and Newbridge has lost three on the trot. It's a flip of the coin job.
Last time: Inglewood 14.11 (95) d Newbridge 10.10 (70)
Selection: Newbridge
MITIAMO v CALIVIL UNITED
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo
Calivil United also remains in the hunt for fifth spot.
To have any chance of grabbing fifth spot the Demons need to win on Saturday and win well.
It won't be easy. This could be seen as Mitiamo's grand final - a home game and arguably their best chance to break their duck for the season.
The Superoos were in front of Calivil at three quarter-time when they met earlier this year.
Last time: Calivil United 15.10 (100) d Mitiamo 11.8 (74)
Selection: Calivil United
LADDER: Marong 40, Bridgewater 36, BL-Serpentine 36, Pyramid Hill 32, Newbridge 12, Calivil United 12, Inglewood 12, MGYCW 0, Mitiamo 0.
