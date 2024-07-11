Oliver shines for Strikers in victory as Davies makes surprise return

A BREATHTAKING sixth-place finish remains in play for the Bendigo Strikers championship team in their first season in the VNL after notching up their eighth win of the season on Wednesday night.
The Strikers, bolstered by the inclusion of Gisborne's 2023 premiership star Zoe Davies and a huge second-half performance in attack by Sandhurst's Heather Oliver, overcame a gritty Peninsula Waves for a 61-44 victory at the State Netball Centre.
The Waves, who have ended their 2024 championship season without a victory, posed plenty of difficulties for the Strikers in the first half.
Scores were tied at both quarter time and half time.
But it was the move of Oliver to goal attack during the third quarter and the introduction of Davies, back after completing her first English Netball Super League season with Leeeds Rhinos and playing her first game for the club, that sparked the Strikers.
Oliver, who has spent the majority of the VNL season in defence, converted 10 of 12 attempts on goal in the third quarter as the Strikers pulled away from the Waves for a 46-37 lead at three-quarter time.
The Strikers increased the margin to 17 goals at full-time, with Oliver again pivotal in the final term with 10 goals from 11 attempts.
The Strikers were without their star goaler Milly Brock, allowing Teal Hocking and Bridgette Furphy to spend the most time they have all season in the goal circle together during the first half.
A hard-fought win gave the Strikers a crack at sixth spot on the ladder, or at the very least seventh, at the completion of the home and away season.
If the Strikers can overcome Melbourne University Lightning (currently sixth at 9-10) in their final game next Wednesday night, they will finish higher on the ladder than the Lightning.
They can also jump the Southern Saints (currently seventh at 8-11) if the Saints lose to the Western Warriors (6-12-1), or if the Strikers can overtake them on percentage.
Just .42 per cent separates the two teams going into round 22.
Coach Tracey Brereton said whatever the outcome, it had been a 'phenomenal' first season for the Strikers.
The club's inaugural coach said she had privately viewed Wednesday's night clash as a bit of a danger game, with the Waves chasing their first win of the season in what was their last game of the season.
They have a bye next week.
"It was a tough game and the Waves just had no fear and nothing to lose. It was their last game, so their mindset would have been, 'let's just win this'," Brereton said.
"I did warn the girls that you have to fear a team that has nothing to lose.
"They played really good netball and we got a bit caught up in their unorthodox style netball for a quarter and a half.
"We just needed to get it together and not do silly things with the ball.
"We did do a few silly things at silly moments, which were unpressured errors from ourselves.
"Once we got on top of that, we were fine."
Brereton said there was no doubt the moves of Oliver to goal attack and Davies into defence were 'key moments'.
"Ollie going down there offered us just a little more strength ... she doesn't get pushed off the ball," she said.
"That move certainly helped.
"But Teal (Hocking) was doing a great job - she shot the lights out. We just needed a change."
As she has showed during her stellar career with Sandhurst, swinging between attack and defence and the midcourt, Oliver's versatility has been a bonus and a weapon for the Strikers.
"We always said when we first recruited Ollie that she was a genuine utility, who we might need as a goaler," Brereton said.
"But when we started training, we quickly thought we might need her as a defender, so we popped her in defence knowing we could still swing her back.
"She has certainly lived up to that utility role for us."
I did warn the girls that you have to fear a team that has nothing to lose- Tracey Brereton
Charlotte Sexton continued her strong season in defence with another big game, while Davies, with her Super Netball and multiple VNL championship-winning experience with City West Falcons certainly strengthened the defence, according to Brereton.
"We are a bit quiet on court at times, so it was good to have someone with a bit of spunk and fire come on," she said.
"It really helped get the girls going."
Regardless of their eventual ladder position, Brereton said it would be great to finish an amazing first season off with a win against the Lightning.
That will be a tough ask after the Lightning took care of finals-bound North East Blaze by 13 goals on Wednesday night.
The Strikers won the teams' earlier season contest by two goals, coming from nine-goals down midway through the third quarter.
It was a tough night at the office - and a costly one in terms of ladder position - for the Strikers youngsters, who were beaten 63-38 by the fifth-placed Waves.
The Strikers dropped one spot to 11th on the ladder after the Western Warriors upset fourth-placed City West Falcons for a 54-51 victory.
Coach Jayden Cowling's Strikers side was competitive early and looked capable of matching it with the Waves when they were ahead 9-8 in the latter half of the first quarter.
But a run of five goals for the Waves and a further run of three late in the quarter ensured they enjoyed a handy five-goal break at quarter time.
From there, the Strikers were unable to stem the flow as the Waves increased their lead at every change, with a ruthless 17-5 third quarter evaporating any hopes of a comeback.
To their credit, the Strikers did fight hard in the final quarter.
It was a valuable win for the Waves, who kept their finals hopes alive following City West Falcons' loss.
Best players for the Strikers were goaler Mia McCann-Peters (20 goals at 83.33 per cent) and Megan Wilson at goal defence.
Strikers defender Taylah Lloyd (ex-Ariels) played her 50th VNL game.
The Strikers' final game of the season will be against finals-bound Melbourne University Lightning (18-2-1), which sits second on the ladder behind Hawks (19-1-1).
