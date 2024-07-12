McGlashan's memorable 300th game milestone so perfectly scripted

HEADING into her 300th BFNL game, Alicia McGlashan is counting her blessings.
Not even the South Bendigo playing coach herself could have scripted a better day or scenario for her milestone occasion.
One of the league's premier defenders for nearly two decades, McGlashan will play her 300th game in Saturday's clash against her old club Kangaroo Flat at Harry Trott Oval.
If that isn't enough, she will reach the milestone alongside her great friend and former multiple premiership teammate Karly Bingham, who is also playing her 300th game for Kangaroo Flat.
McGlashan, who joined the Bloods in 2022 following a decorated career at Dower Park, is still pinching herself.
"We actually can't believe it has fallen on the same day .... it's amazing," she said.
"We have played nearly 20 years of netball together, but more than that, Karly has been a remarkable friend and teammate.
"The great thing about Karly and I is we both keep each other accountable, which has pushed us to keep playing good netball.
"We certainly strive to play our best because of each other."
Given her Kangaroo Flat history, headlined by seven premierships (six A-grade and one C-grade/19-and-under), 12 grand final appearances and a swag of best and fairest awards, the lead-up to Saturday has naturally brought a mixture of emotions for McGlashan.
She admits to being 'a touch overwhelmed' by the well-wishes and walk back through memory lane.
"I made it a goal of mine to play 300 a few years ago," she said.
"It's been a bit of a journey reflecting on all the netball I've played and all the teams I've played in, not just at Kangaroo Flat and South Bendigo, but the representative teams I was a part of.
"But it's not just the netballers I've played with or against, it's about all the friends I have made and memories I have built up over the years.
"It does make you feel a bit emotional reflecting on the big part netball has had in your life.
"I'm just excited to finally be here and happy to get out on court and enjoy Saturday's game."
While 300 games is an amazing achievement for any player, it's especially so for McGlashan given her ability to juggle coaching and playing with a successful legal career and a young family.
There is no doubt she is still somewhere near the peak of her powers, having just suited up for the BFNL's representative team at last month's Association Championships, while still being a tough match-up for opposition goalers each week.
McGlashan considers herself fortunate to have remained relatively injury-free throughout her career, helping prolong her A-grade stay in one of the state's top netball competitions.
"I've been very lucky that my body has let me continue to play A-grade up until my age," she said.
"I'm very fortunate I haven't had any injuries.
"I still love getting out there every week among the girls - it keeps me young."
McGlashan's 300 games include 260 at Kangaroo Flat, starting in 2001, and 40 for the Bloods from 2022 onwards.
She still has fond memories of her arrival at Dower Park and her first season in what was a quasi-19-and-under competition, bolstered by a sprinkling of senior players.
"I am still best friends with one of my teammates from then. It was a very special time to start playing netball at Kangaroo Flat," she said.
"While I can't remember my first game, we did win the premiership that year.
"That made it even more special.
"All the premierships at Kangaroo Flat were special and the teams varied slightly along the way.
"I have felt so privileged to play with so many great players and play against so many quality opposition players throughout the last 24 years.
"It was special to win an A-grade premiership twice as a teenager in my first and second years (2003 and '04)."
McGlashan described the decision to join South Bendigo in 2022 as one of the hardest she has made in her life.
But ever eager to conquer new challenges, she has no doubt it has kept her keen and fresh and, above all, helpful in extending her stellar A-grade career.
"It was really difficult to leave Kangaroo Flat as I am a life member there and I do love the club," McGlashan said.
"But I love helping develop South Bendigo. There is some amazing young talent here and some beautiful people.
"It's a really supportive club, as was Kangaroo Flat, so I've loved my time here."
I have felt so privileged to play with so many great players and play against so many quality opposition players throughout the last 24 years- Alicia McGlashan
McGlashan said it was impossible to pinpoint a single biggest influence on her netball career, only that it had varied at differing stages.
"Obviously Carol Bingham was a big part of my netball journey," she said.
"She coached my sister in the Mobil Country Cup when I was in primary school, so she would let me tag along to training and let me join in," she said.
"That's how I met her and Karly and then Carol IDed me for representative teams.
"She was the reason I came to Kangaroo Flat and always such a big supporter.
"Both Carol and Karly gave me so many opportunities, so I am so appreciative of the Binghams."
Throughout her career, McGlashan has continued to be inspired by the great players around her, naming Nina Cass and Simone Butler as examples of teammates who had taught her so much both on and off the court.
"I've also loved watching some of the players I have played with develop so far in their netball," she said.
"Players such as Ruby Barkmeyer, Chelsea Sartori, Zoe Davies and Milly Wicks, who were the four young ones in our 2016 premiership side, alongside Jamie Clohesy, Karly Bingham and I.
"They have gone on to have such great success in their netball."
McGlashan, who has taken over the coaching reins this season at the Bloods, will be hoping for an upset on Saturday, with the Roos strongly placed in third spot on the ladder and the Bloods in sixth.
Encouragingly the Bloods have fared strongly in recent outings, having convincingly overcome Castlemaine before the interleague break, after only narrowly losing to Strathfieldsaye before that.
Thrilled to have joined a select group of 300-game netballers in the BFNL, McGlashan was uncertain on whether she would play on again in 2025.
"A few people have asked that," she said.
"I did set a goal to get to 300 games and said I would see what happens after that.
"I guess I'm at that point where I need to consider what my next steps are.
"It's pretty hard to make that decision after playing netball every single weekend for 30 years.
"So I'm just going to enjoy each game as it comes and be happy that I am still out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.