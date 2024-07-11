When will the derelict Sandhurst Boys' Home be sold? That's a good question

No date has been locked in for the sale of a graffiti-riddled site complete with damaged buildings and more than a few used needles in North Bendigo.
Nor has the Department of Transport and Planning disclosed any plans to demolish buildings on the site, which have sat empty for eight years.
It comes a week after multiple fires at the former Sandhurst Boys' Home on Finn Street.
The department last week confirmed it was negotiating with traditional owners about a potential sale of the government owned land.
That is needed under the Traditional Owner Settlement Act 2010.
The fires have fueled calls for action at the site, which has been badly damaged by vandals in the years since its collection of single-storey buildings were used by a service for people with disabilities.
It was built in the 1950s and at its peak was a training centre for as many as 90 people.
Member for Bendigo Gaelle Broad has been campaigning for the buildings to be demolished and the site sold after being approached by a nearby resident.
She asked a question about it in parliament six months ago.
"I'm still waiting ... I asked the question of the minister [for health, Mary-Anne Thomas] back in February," she said.
"It's a large site but it's been left to go to wrack and ruin."
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing does send people to maintain the property, including mowing lawns, and is expected to keep going until any sale.
Ms Broad said that was good but said emergency services should not have to keep returning to the site to put out fires.
"That's money that could be better spent elsewhere," she said.
Ms Broad said the land's post-sale future was open to discussion.
She believed the buildings were too far gone to be rescued.
Some teenage boys riding bikes near the site when the Advertiser last visited thought a skate park or something similar would be alright.
"Hopefully it's something just as fun," one said.
There is no suggestion the boys were among the vandals or others with criminal intent.
One nearby resident said some who came to the site appeared to be dealing drugs and firefighters responding at a recent blaze were warned parts of it were littered with needles.
The Advertiser found needles and other drug paraphernalia during a recent visit.
