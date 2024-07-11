Caught on camera: two vandals, spray paint and a sledgehammer

UPDATE, 4:30PM: Jacinta Allan has released video of the latest attack on her offices early in the morning of July 11.
The 15 minutes of vision spans two different CCTV cameras and shows two masked vandals in black clothing and face masks.
They spray paint office windows before smashing them with a sledgehammer and fleeing.
One is wearing a black hoodie, sneakers, and a light blue face mask, while the other is wearing a light brown scarf, grey trousers and a black face mask.
See CCTV footage here:
The two people are first filmed at around 2.08am walking from direction of Williamson Street, one carrying a sledgehammer.
They place the sledgehammer next to a nearby telecommunications box before walking to Mundy Street, where they appear to confer for several minutes.
At around 2.13am the pair begin spray painting the office windows. It takes them two minutes.
At 2.15am, seemingly in response to a passing yellow four-wheel drive, they walk towards Williamson Street, then return to complete their graffiti.
The hooded offender also appears to squirt glue into the intercom.
They seemingly confer for a moment before the scarfed individual walks to the corner of Mollison Street and Mundy Street, then returns, picking up the sledgehammer and hitting the office windows seven times.
Their companion appears to film it on a phone.
They then run from the scene towards Williamson Street.
UPDATE, 12:55pm: More details are emerging about the vandalism attack on premier Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office.
Victoria Police believe two unknown offenders smashed windows and spray painted graffiti outside the office on Mollison Street about 2.15am.
Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
UPDATE, 12.30pm: State premier Jacinta Allan is increasingly concerned about her staff's safety after her Bendigo office was attacked.
It was the latest in a spate of vandalism attacks this year, with windows smashed and graffiti sprayed.
Ms Allan said the attack was "disgustingly, cowardly behaviour".
"I'm really concerned for my staff," the member for Bendigo East said.
"Clearly, the vandals who inflicted this destruction on my office weren't thinking of the staff who work there, weren't thinking of the businesses in the local community.
"They were just focused on destruction for no purpose."
Ms Allan said the "wanton, destructive violence" would have no impact on government policy.
"Violence does not resolve policy debates," she said.
"Violence gets you nowhere other than impacting people and impacting their lives."
She said the incident has been reported to police.
"It would be great if this organisation came out from the cover of darkness and actually had the courage to talk publicly, to say why are they doing this," she said.
EARLIER: State premier Jacinta Allan's office on Mollison Street has been vandalised in an apparent overnight attack.
Six windows had been broken and graffitied with the words 'gutless', and heartless' and 'spiness' (sic) as of the morning of July 11.
One window was graffitied with the logo of the Animal Liberation Front, a decentralised animal rights protest group.
The symbol consists of a large encircled 'A' accompanied by the letters 'L' and 'F'.
Jacinta Allan's office has been contacted for comment.
The office was previously smashed with a brick by a masked duo on February 2.
At the time, Ms Allan condemned the behaviour as "disgraceful" and said there was "no place in Victoria for faceless cowards who use bricks and violence".
The latest attack appears similar to another incident that unfolded overnight on February 19.
Original story updated with extra details about the attack at 11:23am.
