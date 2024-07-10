New Spirit signing excited to work with two of the WNBL's 'best ever bigs'

BENDIGO Spirit's 2024-25 WNBL roster has been further bolstered by the addition of emerging big Ashlee Hannan.
The 192cm forward/centre joins the Spirit from grand finalists Perth Lynx, where she played last season.
The 23-year-old - a former Australian under-age representative, who won a bronze medal at the under-17 FIBA World Cup in 2018 - is currently plying her trade with NBL1 East outfit Albury-Wodonga alongside Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson.
She is averaging 11.44 points and 7.63 rebounds.
Hannan is eager to learn from 'two of the best bigs the WNBL has ever had' in captain Kelsey Griffin and prized recruit Marianna Tolo.
"I am really excited to have the opportunity to develop my game, working with Kennedy and being pushed to improve by the demands of training day in, day out with two of the best bigs the WNBL has ever had," she said.
Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama is excited about what Hannan can bring to the group, describing her as a valuable asset with a unique blend of skill and athleticism.
"Ash has shown remarkable improvement in her game over the past two seasons in the WNBL," Kereama said.
"She possesses a unique blend of skill and athleticism that will greatly benefit our program.
"With her proficiency in perimeter shooting, rebounding, and running the floor, Ash will be a valuable asset.
"Having dedicated her off-season to training and playing in Albury-Wodonga under the mentorship of LJ (Lauren Jackson) and receiving exceptional coaching, I believe she is ready to excel in the upcoming WNBL season."
Spirit general manager Dan Jackson believes the club can help the talented Hannan reach her full potential.
"Ash is an exciting addition to our squad who comes from good basketball pedigree through her mother, Fiona Hannan, who represented Australia," Jackson said.
"Under Kennedy's leadership and guidance, we believe Ash can reach her significant potential and look forward to her contributing on and off court in the 2024-25 season."
