Former BSSC teacher in court on sex offence charges involving student, 17

A former Bendigo Senior Secondary College teacher has appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court charged with sex offences that date back to 2006.
Forty-six-year-old Kirsten Louise Thomas is contesting the charges, which are due to proceed to a hearing next year.
The former theatre and drama teacher from Eaglehawk, who reportedly ceased work at the school last July, appeared in court dressed in black on Wednesday, July 10, and sat behind her lawyer.
The court heard the charges against Thomas relate to a night in 2006 when a then 17-year-old student had been out with others at a venue and allegedly went back to her home.
The four charges contain the date range 19 to 20 December 2006.
Thomas has been charged with indecent assault while being aware the complainant was not consenting - or not giving any thought to whether she was consenting - by kissing her face, neck and mouth while fondling her genitals.
She has also been charged with committing an indecent act with a child aged 17 under her care, supervision or authority; and with digital rape and sexual penetration of a 17-year-old under her care.
In court on July 10 criminal lawyer Jon Ross was seeking permission to cross-examine various witnesses at the upcoming hearing, including the complainant, her friends, and other students and teachers from the school.
Mr Ross told the court he wanted to ask witnesses about inconsistencies between their statements as well as claims the defence didn't accept, with a view to challenging the consistency of the allegations.
When dealing with matters from "so long ago", and with only two people in the room at the time, it was very difficult to establish what took place, he said.
Mr Ross suggested at one point that the defence might contest that the complainant had gone to his client's home at all.
The court heard the Office of Public Prosecutions opposed some of the lawyer's planned lines of questioning, which Magistrate Trieu Huynh agreed were "very broad".
Mr Huynh granted leave for the defence to question key witnesses on the events leading up to and immediately after the alleged offending and on certain relationships.
However, he denied permission for Mr Ross to call other students and teachers as witnesses or to ask about broader issues, including what one witness knew about the accused's personal life.
A contest hearing scheduled for March next year will come a year after the school's principal, Dale Pearce, sent a letter to parents confirming the Bendigo Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Unit had charged Thomas with the historical offences.
