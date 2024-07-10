Bendigo auctions: could this fixer-upper be your dream house?

Bendigo buyers can ready themselves for a bumper weekend of auctions on July 13, with three homes scattered throughout the city.
The properties are located in North Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Junortoun, with prices shifting from very affordable to quite dear.
They include a renovator's delight and a few properties with plenty of backyard space.
This three-bedroom house is slated for auction on July 12 and is the most affordable of the three properties.
Be warned, its a fixer-upper.
Many of the rooms are well past their use-by date but one benefit is the house has a double garage and a big backyard.
The auction for the house is scheduled to start at 12pm.
The house has been valued at between $280,000 and $308,000.
This property sits on a 4,774 sqaure-metre block with a massive back garden and very long drive way.
There is also a large open space kitchen and dining room area for the family to relax in.
The four bedrooms include a master with an attached en-suite.
Meanwhile a verandah attached to the side of the home allows for guests and family to sit out on a warm summer night and enjoy the nature around them.
The auction for the property is scheduled to start at 12pm on July 13.
The house has been valued at between $575,000 and $630,000.
A real gem of a property found along the McIvor Highway, this four bedroom house sits on 1.81 acres allowing for privacy while still being close to Bendigo.
The house also has a nice living space with a wood fire and a private office space.
While the patio attached to the property can suit any number of guests for all occasions.
Water security is assured with two water tanks with a combined capacity of 27,500 liters, perfect for large-scale water storage needs
The property is scheduled to go to auction at 10:30am on July 13.
The house has been valued at between $760,000 and $820,000
