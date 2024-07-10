Tally of crashes continues to add up

It was a busy day for emergency services in Bendigo yesterday, with two crashes and a fire that had police and CFA moving, sirens blaring, around the city.
We haven't had a good track record on the crash front this year.
The region is still reeling from a double fatality last Friday near Rochester and a similar run of road issues late last week.
Our team was on the ground reporting on the most recent breaking news, with Georgina Sebar, Jonathan Magrath, Brodie Everist and Darren Howe at a crash that left a woman in hospital, another that had police hunting for a driver who went airborne and a fire at a unit.
Jenny Denton caught up with the Alex Reimers, who she had "personally felt the devastation and heartbreak" among users of a local "hub" provided by advocate organisation Women with Disabilities Victoria closing.
And Ben Loughran was in court for the case of a step-father who pleaded guilty to the rape of his step-daughter
In sport, Ethan Roberts' time up north has helped his footy as he lines up for Kangaroo Flat, Nathan Spicer writes.
Stay rugged up. It could be a snowy weekend in some parts, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Juanita Greville, Editor
