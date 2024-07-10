From 'dark and dingy' to retro cool: check out Bendigo's newest venue

New life is being breathed in to a shuttered Bendigo nightclub as the owners throw open the doors to a new-look late-night venue.
The Courthouse Hotel is set to open at the former Star Bar at 116 Pall Mall, Bendigo, with a complete interior transformation.
Manager James Bridger said the venue had gone "back to its roots" with a retro, vintage feel.
"It's a nice late night spot for people to come and chill, listen to music, but it doesn't have to be loud and they can sit down and actually have a cocktail and actually have a good conversation," he said.
"We haven't just come in with a lick of paint, we've completely moved the bar back into the middle, into its original position.
"We wanted to bring that retro sort of style back and I think we've nailed it."
The venue would still be licensed until 5am and open from Friday to Monday, with a focus on socialising in an intimate and comfortable venue, rather than dancing and loud music.
"You can still go out late if you want to, but you don't have to go to a nightclub and still enjoy yourself," Mr Bridger said.
Mr Bridger, a former manager at Universal on McCrae, now the Deck, said while Star Bar had a reputation of being "dark and dingy", the new venue would be a more modern lounge and cater to a different demographic.
Punters were seeking less nightclubs, but more quality service, Mr Bridger said.
"I feel people are prepared to pay more for something that they want rather than just going out for the hell of it," he said.
"When they go out, they want to have a good time and they're prepared to spend that money, but on good quality service.
"If you don't have good service, then the venue's not going to thrive."
More venues in Bendigo's CBD could result in more foot traffic on weekends, with more choice and different offerings, Mr Bridger said.
"I think it's really good that there's more venues opening... now there's so many different reasons for people to come out."
There were plans for the venue to open a kitchen and outdoor courtyard.
The Courthouse Hotel would officially open on Saturday, July 13.
