Castlemaine ready for season defining fortnight says coach Michael Hartley

Has there been a bigger two games for Castlemaine since they were 7-8 heading into round 16, 2016 than the next fortnight?
The Magpies campaign has been building to these two matches against Golden Square on Saturday and Eaglehawk next week all season.
They sit 4-6, a win and percentage behind the Bulldogs and Hawks.
A victory over one, preferably two for the Magpie's sake, and they are well placed to contend for a first finals series since 2005.
There has been no shying away from the challenge at Camp Reserve, says Magpies coach Michael Hartley.
"I've said it at every training session recently that these two games are make or break for us," Hartley said.
"We've been playing some pretty good footy, but all of that means nothing if we don't get these next couple of games under our belts.
"We'd have loved to win a few more games at the start of the season, so we didn't need to rely on being perfect right now, but we can't change that, and we're keen to have another crack at Square on the weekend."
The Magpies weren't far away against the Bulldogs in round three.
They led at every break before a seven-goal to-four final term saw the Pies go down by 12 points.
Hartley says they are better prepared to claim a scalp at the second time of trying.
"I feel like we're more ready this time round to knock one of these sides off," he said.
"We're improving every game and maturing.
"The first time we played these teams, it gave everyone a good indication of where each side was at, but I think we've come far since then, so it's going to be an exciting game.
"I'm pumped to get out there, and hopefully, everyone else will be."
Zavier Murley will return to Wade Street for the first time since departing the club after last year's grand final triumph.
He goes into the game in top form, having accumulated 83 disposals, 19 clearances and three goals in his last three outings.
After a middling start to the year, Hartley says Murley has hit his straps.
"We played Zavier (Murley) mostly inside at the start of the year, and he's not the biggest body, so at times, it got a bit tough for him," Hartley said.
"So we pushed him up forward and rotated him through the guts for five-minute patches, which has benefited him because he can utilise his fitness.
"We love his kicking, so we look to get his hands on the ball as much as possible.
"He's been going great and touch wood he can continue that form against the old mob this week."
