Marketing maestro shows she is instrumental for Bendigo's orchestra

When Kristen Beever met members of the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, they had lofty ambitions.
"They wanted to have Bendigo fall in love with them," she said.
The 54-year-old marketing maestro was happy to oblige and those rebranding efforts have just seen her named a finalist for the Volunteer of the Year award for the Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
Ms Beever was "surprised and delighted" at the recognition, which came three years after kickstarting the rebranding and marketing strategy.
The goal was to raise the ensemble's profile, locally and nationally, to grow their audiences and attract musicians.
Ms Beever helped bring in a unified logo, colour palette and typography, as well as concepts for a website, advertising and a television commercial, creating a professional tone for all imagery and products associated with the ensemble.
Along with her husband, Ms Beever also takes photos at their gigs.
The plan is working so far.
"Kristen's work has made an enormous contribution to BSO," orchestra president Nigel McGuckian said.
"After rebranding the orchestra she has developed marketing material for four concerts a year and is always coming up with new ways of working.
"The orchestra now has sold out Ulumbarra Theatre and we have attracted donors and sponsors from business and community."
The 54-year-old started her career at commercial radio station TTFM in Melbourne, working in marketing and promotions.
According to Ms Beever, the station was prominent in campaigning for the Good Friday Appeal, and employees were expected to rattle collection tins, do outdoor broadcasts and organise celebrity visits to hospitalised children.
The value of that work was driven home when her one-year-old son was diagnosed with meningitis and treated at the Bristol Children's Hospital.
"I'm so glad that I supported the hospital when I was in my 20s, because now I'm seeing the benefit of what that volunteerism can contribute," she said.
"It kind of brought it all home."
After working for the radio station, she purchased a graphic design and printing business.
"In that line of work I got to understand that the better a business looks, the better they'll do," she said.
Later she came to Bendigo, working for Girton Grammar School, and now she works for the Bendigo Venues and Events, through which she met members of the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra.
Ms Beever said her interest in classical music was seeded when learning classical ballet in her childhood, but these tastes have been refined while working at Bendigo Venues and Events.
"When you're all together with that entire symphony, the sound that they generate is magnificent," she said.
"You can hear one violin play, but when you hear a violin play in the context of an orchestra, it's really emotional. Nothing beats the energy that you get from a live performance."
The orchestra is currently developing a showcase of local talent for their next performance in September, titled 'Bravo Bendigo'.
It is likely to feature their principal trumpet player in Alexander Arutianan's virtuosic Trumpet Concerto, a composition by BSO cellist Cally Bartlett, and a medley of works by Claude Debussy arranged by BSO bassoonist John Matthews.
"For a town like Bendigo to have an orchestra of that quality is phenomenal," Ms Beevers said.
