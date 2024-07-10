Woman hospitalised after two-car crash on road into Bendigo city centre

A woman has been taken to hospital following a car crash on the corners of Mitchell and Gladstone Street, Bendigo, on the afternoon of July 10.
The crash left parts of the intersection closed as emergency service crews secured the scene.
The 21-year-old driver of a red Corolla was turning right from Gladstone Street when a light blue Hyundai Getz, heading north, collided with the vehicle shortly before 3pm, leading senior constable Dale Andrews said.
He said the 74-year-old California Gully resident was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Corolla was issued with an infringement notice for failing to give way.
Police, Ambulance Victoria, SES and CFA members attended the scene.
Two-way traffic on Mitchell Street resumed at around 3:30pm.
