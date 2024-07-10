Families delighted by Electric Wonderland in Rosalind Park

Bendigo families have been turning out in droves for the Electric Wonderland show in Rosalind Park.
Many have taken advantage of school holidays to let children stay up a little later than normal to explore the light and sound show's wonders.
Roving photographer Enzo Tomasiello recently captured these charming photos of people enjoying the displays:
Electric Wonderland runs until July 14 and features a host of installations, interactive screens, laser lights and even a "Sacred Heart Cathedral inspired tunnel" made of 80,000 fairy lights.
Those who cannot make it need not feel too upset.
There will still be plenty to do around the region, with the tourism industry partnering with the City of Greater Bendigo to bring the public the Ignite program.
Here's 21 things to do as part of the program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.