Hunt for driver who went airborne, downed light pole

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after crashing into a roundabout in Kangaroo Flat, downing two road signs and a light pole.
Officers were called to the scene in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10.
They suspect a car was travelling north along Mackenzie Street West when it hit "keep left" and roundabout signs, police at the scene said.
The vehicle went airborne, landing in the roundabout and downing the light pole, according to police.
Photos from the scene the downed light pole blocking Alder Street.
A section of Alder Street was closed off and traffic was diverted while the light pole was removed.
Police do not yet know why the driver left the scene but said they were confident they could locate them.
