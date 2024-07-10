Bendigo Advertiser
Ridsdale too sick to attend court on fresh historical child sex charges

Updated July 10 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 3:09pm
Convicted paedophile Gerald Ridsdale was in hospital, the court heard on Wednesday, July 10.
A new case against paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale was adjourned for a second time in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court after his legal team provided a medical certificate indicating his health had taken a turn for the worse.

