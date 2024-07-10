Schischka talks inter-league experience, becoming Storms focal point

Of the 22 that took the field at Elsternwick Park on Saturday against the VAFA, 17 were making their BFNL inter-league debuts.
It was a special day for all of them, representing their clubs and region for the first time.
One of those 17 was Strathfieldsaye key forward James Schischka.
Reflecting on the afternoon, Schischka told the Bendigo Advertiser that it was a feeling he wished to experience every year from now on.
"Playing with blokes from other clubs you have a rivalry with on most weekends was quite an enjoyable experience," Schischka said.
"Through juniors, I played inter-league, but being out there for the first time in senior footy was an awesome feeling.
"We know most of each other outside of footy, but you've still never played together, yet the camaraderie was great, and I'd love to play it every year from here on in."
While they suffered a 13-point defeat, their performance was more than commendable, especially considering the depth of talent that pulled out in the lead-up.
The BFNL made its charge midway through the third term after falling behind by a game-high 38-point lead.
From that point, the BFNL's ball movement changed from stagnant to slick, allowing Schischka to profit with four second-half goals.
"I thought early in the third quarter it was going to be a bit of a blowout, but we were able to pull it back by playing a really exciting brand of footy," Schischka said.
"We were moving the ball slowly, which suited them well as they set up expertly behind the ball.
"Once we were able to move the footy with pace and play aggressively, that's where the game changed.
"As a forward, it felt like our direct opponents were all on top of us, but when we were fluent, it made it much harder for them to set up behind the footy.
"There wasn't a lot of their midfielders getting back to support in the second half because of our ball movement, which helped Cobi Maxted and Pat McKenna, who were working higher up the ground.
"Once that started happening, it felt like we dominated the game but just gave away a few goals through silly free kicks.
"Even though we didn't win, you enjoy the aftermath together, as it was still a successful day."
Schischka earned his spot in the side through a strong first half of the season for the Storm.
Queries were rife in the pre-season as to how the Storm would find their goals without the legendary Lachlan Sharp.
But Schischka has taken on the mantle of being the Storm's number one target going inside 50 with aplomb.
He currently sits second on the Ron Best leaderboard with 45 goals from ten games.
The former Bendigo Pioneer is already within two goals of his best BFNL senior season, which occurred in 2022 when he nailed 47 majors in a grand final year.
"It's sad as a team we don't have Sharpy anymore, but it has helped my confidence in being able to take the reins of the forward line," Schischka said.
"I'm definitely loving the challenge of getting the best defender or second best if Malik Gordon gets their number one guy."
Arguably, the most impressive aspect of Schischka's game in 2024 has been his consistency.
He has closed the gap between his best and worst games considerably.
In 2023, he went goalless in eight of 21 matches.
This year, he has kicked two or more majors in all of his 11 appearances.
"You don't take notice of how many goals you've kicked when you're out on the ground," Schischka said.
"We've got a young forward line, which means I get targeted fairly often, but there's a big focus on us working together.
"If I can give one to a teammate, then he'll give one back when you're in a better spot.
"I think against the best teams, I'm doing my bit, which is what's important."
Schischka slotted seven goals against Gisborne in round seven and two more versus ladder leaders Sandhurst the following week.
He believes the pre-season doubters of the Storm are being proved wrong and that they are right in the hunt alongside the Bulldogs and Dragons.
"I don't think we're that far off it," Schischka said.
"We were within a point of Sandhurst with ten minutes to go and only two goals behind Gisborne late when we were missing a few key players."
The Storm face fellow finals aspirants Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday.
