Bendigo step-father pleads guilty to raping step-daughter multiple times

A man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his step-daughter and will stand trial in the County Court sitting in Bendigo in September.
The Bendigo man, who has not been named to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to multiple child-sex charges linked to the rape of his step-daughter.
He pleaded guilty to four charges of incest with a step-child, one charge of procuring a sexual act by threat and one charge of possessing cannabis.
Earlier this year, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard from a police informant that the victim had also allegedly been groomed and sexually abused by another man.
When her stepfather discovered this information - which the child did not want her mother to know - the stepfather allegedly raped her three times.
After pleading guilty on July 10, the man's matter has been listed for trial at the County Court sitting in Bendigo for the circuit beginning on September 23.
He is also expected to plead guilty at his County Court appearance.
The court heard the matter may not go ahead on that date and was subject to the availability of legal counsel and plea material.
The court also imposed an intervention order against the man on behalf of three children which will run until August 2034.
He has been in custody since August 2023, meaning the man will have been in pre-sentence detention for over a year by the time the County Court matter is heard.
