Bendigo step-father pleads guilty to raping step-daughter multiple times

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 10 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 1:43pm
A Bendigo step-father has pleaded guilty to raping his step daughter. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Bendigo step-father has pleaded guilty to raping his step daughter. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his step-daughter and will stand trial in the County Court sitting in Bendigo in September.

