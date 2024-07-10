Summer in Darwin helps take Roos skipper Ethan Roberts footy to new heights

A summer stint in Darwin playing for NTFL club Southern Districts has assisted Kangaroo Flat captain Ethan Roberts in taking his game to new levels in 2024.
The Roos inside midfielder is having his best season of senior footy so far under new coach Michael Ellings.
Roberts is among the top ten clearance players in the BFNL this season, averaging 7.30 a game.
He is also his side's best contested player, averaging 14.5 contested possessions per game.
His sojourn to Darwin over the southern states off-season has improved his fitness, which has been crucial in leading a side that prioritises running and gunning.
"My goal going to Darwin was to always come back a better player, which I think has been the case," Roberts told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"I feel fitter than I have in the past couple of years, and that's critical to the style of footy I play.
"Personally, I'm still running strong when we hit the third and fourth quarters, which is essential as a midfielder.
"But more broadly, it feels like the team is doing that also, even if we might not be doing it as well as we were earlier in the season."
In a competition where the gap between the top and bottom sides is currently the Grand Canyon, a player's form is better defined by how he operates against the best.
Roberts has produced some of his best games against top-five sides this year, including versus Eaglehawk in round five (30 disposals and 13 clearances) and Sandhurst in round ten (34 disposals and five clearances).
His step up from a player who averaged around 20 possessions per game last year has been vital for a side that lost its two best midfielders from 2023, Mitchell Trewhella and Liam Collins.
The added responsibility has been something Roberts has enjoyed.
"I'd love for those two boys (Mitch Trewhella and Liam Collins) to still be playing at the club, and hopefully they will in the future, but it's been good to have a bit more midfield time," Roberts said.
"Midfield is where I've always wanted to play and where I see myself producing my best footy, so it's been nice to have that extra responsibility.
"My inside game has been good, but I think my outside game can go to another level.
"It's not too bad at the moment, but my kicking has been down a tad at times, so I think if I can add more polish on the outside, I can take my game forward."
Roberts is in his second season as skipper.
The task of leading a rebuilding side when you've only played 47 senior games can be daunting, but if you watch Roberts play, his on-field leadership and toughness can not be questioned.
When quizzed on how he is developing his overall leadership abilities, Roberts said he looks near and far for inspiration.
"There are a few older blokes I have conversations with, whether it's Harry Whitty or Justin Bateson, because they've played a lot of footy over the years," Roberts said.
"Tapping into their knowledge is big for me, but also watching how opposition players go about their work, such as Lachlan Tardrew or Brad Bernacki, and trying to add a few things they do to my own style as a player and leader is something I do.
"It's also great to play in the guts alongside Luke Ellings.
"He's very knowledgeable for someone his age, but I guess that's what you get when you play good footy under quality coaches at Gisborne."
While the results might not have come yet, from the outside looking in, there is a sense that Dower Park has undergone a cultural change for the better this season.
The lift in training and fitness standards brought by new coach Michael Ellings has been a big part of that.
The relationship between a captain and coach is crucial at any club, and Roberts says the pair have fostered a strong bond in the short time they've been together.
"Mick has been great as he's so easy to talk to and get along with," Roberts said.
"He's stripped it back to basics and just got us to focus on working hard every time we come into the club.
"Our relationship is pretty tight, and we're having conversations about how we can get better as a team and the vibe of the playing group almost weekly.
"I 100 per cent believe we're showing signs of significant improvement under him.
"A lot of our younger players have notched up 30-50 senior games now, so I reckon we'll be a lot more competitive over the next five or six matches, which will hopefully lay a good foundation for 2025."
The Roos enter their round 12 clash against South Bendigo with a 3-7 record.
When they met earlier in the year, the Roos 27-point victory was described as one of their best in recent memory.
While some of the gloss might have been taken of that performance in the following months, considering the Bloods' struggles this year, Roberts is hopeful his side can rediscover that early season form.
"That game against South was probably the best we've played all year," Roberts said.
"We've just got to get back to our processes and backing ourselves in to win the footy and execute our skills.
"Sometimes we can go into our shells a bit, and when we do that, our footy can look quite boring, so hopefully, we can have the confidence to take it on."
