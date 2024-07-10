Firefighters put out 'intense' unit fire started by bathroom refit

UPDATED, 11.45am: A botched bathroom renovation has resulted in a fire damaging part of a unit at Mackenzie Street West, Kangaroo Flat.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed the house fire occurred just after 10.15am on Wednesday, July 10, with emergency services working quickly to have the fire under control just after 10.30am.
On arrival, crews found smoke was coming from the front door of the unit.
Bendigo sergeant Jan Stroek said the fire was started after a contractor heated up vinyl, which was being placed in the bathroom.
"The gasses from that contact heating up sort of pooled in the bottom and [there was] not enough ventilation and that's caused a fire to start and it's a very short, intense fire," sergeant Stroek said.
The contractor suffered "minor singeing" to his face, according to sergeant Stroek.
The occupants of the house evacuated and were unharmed, although would need emergency accommodation until it was it was safe to return.
EARLIER: Emergency services are on scene at a unit fire in Kangaroo Flat.
Three fire trucks, three ambulances and three police cars were called to the fire just before 10.30am on Wednesday, July 10.
It is unclear at this stage what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
Traffic is down to one lane at Mackenzie Street West and Noble Court while emergency services are on scene.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.